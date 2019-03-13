IIO BC head office, located in Surrey, B.C. (Independent Investigations Office of B.C. photo)

Police watchdog called in after man dies in Kamloops holding cell

He had been arrested the night before after he was found intoxicated in public

B.C.’s police watchdog has been notified after a man was found unresponsive in a Kamloops holding cell.

Mounties said Wednesday the man was discovered in his cell just before 6 a.m. and later pronounced dead.

He had been arrested at 9:30 p.m. the night before, according to police, after they received complaints from a downtown business about a man had previously been ordered not to visit.

Officers had found him in a nearby parking lot, apparently intoxicated. He was arrested and placed in a Kamloops RCMP holding cell with the intention of being released once he was able to care for himself.

The Independent Investigations Office probes police-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATE: Artifacts found at B.C. pipeline site
Next story
VIDEO: B.C. burglar hiding in the ceiling gets caught after miscalculation

Just Posted

Final arguments today in Fowler attempted murder trial

Jury will hear very different versions of Oct. 14, 2017 shooting near 2 Mile

NDP to start candidate search

Follows decision by Nathan Cullen to retire from politics

Wild salmon council calls for immediate action

Council says government must focus on ‘tangible, achievable, near-term actions’

Indigenous artifacts not likely from pipeline site: archaeologists

Coastal GasLink building a natural gas pipeline where artifacts were found by Unist’ot’en supporters.

Hope next MP follows Nathan Cullen’s example

Christian advocacy group ARPA’s director says Cullen always had time for people he disagreed with.

Canada bans Boeing 737 Max 8 plane following fatal Ethiopian crash

Eighteen Canadians were among the 157 killed in the crash in Addis Ababa

Air Canada, WestJet expected to take financial hit from 737 Max 8 ban

The ban comes four days after the Ethiopian Airlines disaster that killed all 157 people on board

200 tremors recorded near Vancouver Island due to ‘tectonic dance’

The tremors were not felt but provide useful information to scientists

‘Modesty is important:’ B.C. trustee’s new dress code moves ahead despite opposition

Despite heated exchanges and wild claims, Chilliwack school board votes to move policy along

Facebook, Instagram are down – and everyone runs to Twitter

Mark Zuckerberg’s social media empire is out of commission

B.C. real estate board blames stress test for dampening home sales in February

Housing prices also saw a 9.3 per cent dip in February, with average sales sitting at $678,625

No cellphone ban coming to B.C. schools

Ontario will ban the devices in its schools in September

B.C. teens struggling more with anxiety, depression: 2018 report

The 2018 BC Adolescent Health Survey included 140 questions and was conducted in 58 school districts

Three people deemed heroes after rescuing another in fiery crash on B.C. highway

Two people taken to hospital following head-on collision near Port Alberni

Most Read