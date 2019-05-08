Police warn of property crime spree

Unlocked vehicles in Smithers and tool sheds from Witset to Quick targeted

Reducing crime and preventing residents from becoming crime victims are top priorities for the RCMP again this year.

Smithers RCMP are warning residents of the Bulkley Valley to be vigilant following a spate of property crime during the last week.

Acting Staff Sergeant Darren Durnin said in a press release that thieves are targeting unlocked vehicles in Smithers and workshops and tool sheds in the rural area from Witset to Quick.

“Items such as loose change, ID cards/documents and electronic chargers have been stolen,” Durnin said regarding thefts from vehicles in town. “In some cases an attempt was made to steal the vehicle.

“Do not store your vehicle’s keys inside the vehicle.”

In the rural areas, “offenders are using vehicles, at times with trailers attached, to steal tools and larger items, like generators and air compressors,” he said. “In some cases ATVs and dirt bikes have been targeted.”

Police are urging everyone to ensure their homes and workshops are locked, and firearms are properly stored.

“Should anyone observe any suspicious activity, including vehicles or activity near a rural property, please notify the Smithers RMCP,” the release stated.

“If you are planning to beaway from your home for an extended period of time, please have a neighbour or friend check on your property.”

Anyone with information regarding those responsible for this recent crime spree can contact the Smither’s RCMP at 250-847-3233 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).