A community consultation on the role of police in the Victoria Pride Parade received feedback from more than 500 people, and led to the decision to ban uniformed police officers from participating. (Black Press Media file photo)

Police uniforms banned from Victoria Pride Parade

Following in footsteps of Vancouver, police can participate – but without uniforms

For the first time in VicPD history, officers are celebrating Victoria Pride Week with rainbow-coloured ‘Victoria Police’ patches. Chief Del Manak posted to Twitter on Sunday saying the new patches will be worn to “to show our love and support for the LGBTQ2+ community.”

But while the Victoria Police Department is showing its pride this year, the relationship between police and pride organizations remains contentious across North America – with some organizations embracing police presence in local celebrations and others rejecting it entirely, citing historical violence and oppression the LGBTQ2+ community faced at the hands of law enforcement.

READ ALSO: Victoria Pride Society questions police presence in upcoming Victoria Pride Parade

READ ALSO: Alt Pride calls for zero police presence at Victoria Pride Parade

In Toronto and Vancouver, uniformed police officers are barred from participating in the yearly pride parade.

In Victoria, queer and allied police can participate – via the Greater Victoria Police Diversity Advisory Committee (DAC) – but this year the Victoria Pride Society (VPS) is following in the larger cities’ footsteps: participating officers won’t be allowed to wear uniforms.

In January, Victoria’s Alt Pride organization asked VPS to completely bar police involvement in the upcoming, 26th annual pride parade.

Soon after, VPS undertook a lengthy consultation process to gauge public input on police presence. More than 500 people provided feedback – overwhelmingly responding with the message that moving forward requires a deeper look at inclusivity and an overarching awareness that work still needs to be done for the city’s most marginalized populations.

“As a result of that consultation, we had discussions with DAC and we basically agreed that police officers would not be in uniform,” said Scott Daly, VPS communications coordinator.

“Our number one goal is to make the pride parade and pride in general as accessible as possible, especially to the most marginalized members of our community,” Daly said. “This is the 50th year since Stonewall. Pride was founded as a protest and it was led by the most marginalized – sex workers, people of colour, trans people.

“It is very important for pride to be welcoming.”

READ ALSO: Police uniforms, vehicles no longer allowed in Vancouver Pride parade

Daly is clear the decision isn’t about excluding LGBTQ2+ officers from the celebration, but about making sure everyone feels welcome and safe.

“It’s a recognition that there’s still a relationships that needs to be built between local police departments and marginalized communities,” he said. “I think as a community, we’re looking for ways we can move forward. There still is work to do to help our marginalized communities, who are over-represented in the homeless population, twice as likely to be the victim of a violent assault…have higher rates of PTSD.

“I think police have a role to play in improving those.

In response, the Greater Victoria Police Diversity Advisory Committee (GVPDAC), the group that has worked with VPSand other community agencies since its inception in 2001 sent out a statement.

“As guests at the VPS event, we’re happy to participate in the manner that the organizers and community have told us they need us to. This year, we’re glad to not walk in uniform. It is our hope that doing so helps us all take another step towards fostering trust, improving communication, and building mutual understanding between our officers and staff and LGBTQ2S+ members of the Greater Victoria community we serve.”


nina.grossman@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Vancouver police officer charged after on-duty car crash that injured pedestrians

Just Posted

Chad Day reelected president of Tahltan Central Government

Tahltan mining interests advanced during Day’s first two terms

Firefighters battling 4 new wildfires in northwest B.C.

10 new fires have been sparked since Thursday

Your guide to Midsummer Music Festival

The annual musical gathering takes place this weekend at the Fall Fair grounds

Lightning ignites seven wildfires in the Northwest Fire Centre

Crews are fighting flames near Smithers and Rosswood

Brant Holenstein remembered with half marathon

The Smithers man was killed in a farm accident May 8, 2013

VIDEO: Friends launch fundraiser for B.C. woman run over by car twice in L.A.

‘We were sitting around and saying someone should do a GoFundMe’

B.C. introduces more efficient waitlists, choices for seniors care homes

Seniors waiting for a longterm care assessment can now wait for it at home

Judge strikes part of Gordon Wilson’s claims in lawsuit against Horgan, Surrey MLA

Defamation lawsuit against Bruce Ralston, Premier John Horgan, NDP MP Rachel Blaney, Jen Holmwood

Trans Mountain bid could be ready next week, Indigenous group says

Project Reconciliation wants to buy a 51-per-cent stake in the pipeline from the federal government

VIDEO: Toronto Raptors fans anxiously watch for #KawhiUpdate

Leonard helped the Raptors win their first NBA Championship in franchise history

#FacebookDown: Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp aren’t working – and people are mad

Facebook said they were working on the issue

Vancouver police officer charged after on-duty car crash that injured pedestrians

Const. Jose Domingo is facing a charge of driving without reasonable consideration

Owner of illegal North Vancouver hostel has human rights complaint dismissed

Emily Yu had argued she needed to rent out her unit on the basis of her disability

B.C. nursery under quarantine after spores found on single plant

Infected plant believed to have come from the U.S., through mainland supplier

Most Read