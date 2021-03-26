Police seek witnesses to alleged shooting attempt in Smithers

A suspect has been arrested related to an alleged assault with a weapon near an elementary school

RCMP are looking for information on an alleged shooting attempt near an elementary school in Smithers March 10. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)

Smithers RCMP are looking for witnesses to an alleged attempted shooting in an elementary school parking lot earlier this month.

Police say on the night of Wednesday, March 10 around 10:45 p.m., an adult man reported he was assaulted by another man, who fired a gun toward him as he fled the area. The man, who was not injured in the incident, provided Mounties with the name of a suspect.

The suspect has been arrested and an investigation is ongoing, the RCMP said in a press release March 22.

The name of the elementary school was not released by police.

Persons with information on this or any other crime are asked to call the Smithers detachment at 250-847-3233 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

