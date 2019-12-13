Kevin James Belcourt

Police seek victims of alleged Prince George pedophile

Kevin James Belcourt has been charged with several sex crimes involving a girl under 16

Police are looking for possible victims of an alleged 35-year-old pedophile from Prince George.

On Nov. 30, RCMP arrested Kevin James Belcourt for sexual offences committed against a girl under the age of 16 after receiving a complaint from a member of the public.

Belcourt is charged with two counts of child luring, two counts of making sexually explicit material available to a child, one count each of sexual interference and distributing child pornography and a couple of counts of breaching probation.

Mounties suspect there may be multiple victims and are urging parents of young girls with social media accounts to monitor their accounts and speak to them about this investigation.

Investigators believe Belcourt communicated with the alleged victim via the Snapchat social media app and met with the girl several times in person.

Belcourt’s Snapchat vanity names included Emily Mojo, James Biggs and Eddy100.

Investigators are asking anyone who had contact with those accounts and/or Belcourt between July 2019 and Nov. 30 to call Prince George RCMP’s Sex Crimes Unit at 250-561-3300.

Belcourt has a previous conviction stemming from 2015 charges for similar offences committed against two girls in Dawson Creek. For those he received time-served in pretrial remand and two years probation.

