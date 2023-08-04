Police seek help locating David Wesley

Wesley is an Indigenous male, 5’9”, 150lbs with fair complexion, brown hair and brown eyes

Police are concerned about the well-being of an 18-year-old Smithers man who has not been seen since Aug. 1.

In a press release, RCMP said David Wesley was last seen within the community and are asking the public for help in locating him.

David Wesley is described as an Indigenous male, 18 years old, 5’9” (175 cms), 150 lbs (68 kgs) with fair complexion, brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about David Wesley is asked to call the Smithers RCMP at 250-847-3233.



editor@interior-news.com

