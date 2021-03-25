Police seek help locating Bobby Tyler Quock

Suspect described as 150lb, 5’10” Indigenous man, brown hair, brown eyes and considered dangerous

Smithers RCMP are seeking the public’s help locating a 30-year-old male wanted for failure to comply with a court order, assault causing bodily harm, assault, obstructing police officer, uttering threats and possession of weapons while prohibited.

Bobby Tyler Quock is described as a 150lb, 5’10” Indigenous man with brown hair and brown eyes, who police consider potentially dangerous.

The Mounties have been looking for Quock for some time, but have been unsuccessful in their attempts to date.

People with information regarding the suspect’s whereabouts are requested to contact Smithers RCMP at 250-847-3233, their local detachment or Crime Stoppers 800-222-8477.

Individuals providing information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward.

