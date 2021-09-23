A parked Kelowna RCMP cruiser on Alumni Way on Sept. 23. Mounties have asked the public to avoid the area of Academy Way due to an ongoing police incident. (Twila Amato/Capital News)

Police response near UBC Okanagan caused by man allegedly wielding gun

The length of the closure is not yet known at this time

UPDATE: 10:50 a.m.

The Kelowna RCMP said this morning’s closure of Academy Way between John Hindle Drive and Acadia Street was caused by a man allegedly behaving erratically with a gun.

In a statement, police said a woman reported being assaulted by an armed man in the 800-block of Academy Way in Kelowna. The Southeast District Emergency Response Team was called in and a 28-year-old Kelowna man has been taken into police custody.

“Officers evacuated the surrounding residences and established contact with the suspect,” Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy said.

Insp. Adam MacIntosh said the RCMP is thanking the public for their cooperation during the closure.

“We were able to bring this incident to a safe resolution for everyone and the roadway and area are open once again,” he said.

The RCMP is holding a rare media availability at 11:30 a.m. regarding the incident and this story will be updated with further information following that.

Kelowna RCMP is asking the public to avoid the area of Academy Way due to an ongoing police incident.

Academy Way between Hindle Drive and Acadia Street is currently closed. The length of the closure is not yet known at this time.

“We are also asking the public not to post or talk about the movement of police officers in the area,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP. “This can create a risk to both our officers and the public.”

More to come.

