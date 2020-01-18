Police, EMTs respond to medical emergency at Main Street shop

One person was transported by ambulance to hospital following unknown incident

A heavy police response this afternoon at Sedaz Lingerie on Main Street in Smithers turned out to be a medical emergency of some kind.

RCMP officers assisted a person at the store until an ambulance arrived. The person was taken away by EMTs to Bulkley Valley District Hospital.

An officer on the scene was unable to provide any details on what had occurred and no spokesperson was available at the detachment for comment.

The store remains open for business.

