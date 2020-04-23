(Mitchell Smith/Flickr)

Police investigating after newborn baby found dead inside portable toilet on Downtown Eastside

Police are urging the mother or any witnesses to come forward

WARNING: This story contains graphic details some may find disturbing.

Vancouver police are investigating a tragic incident after a newborn baby was found dead in a portable public restroom in the Downtown Eastside on Wednesday evening.

In a statement, Vancouver police said officers were called to the area of Main Street and Hastings Street just before 6 p.m. for reports of a newborn baby found inside a portable restroom.

“This is a, without a doubt, an extremely tragic incident,” says Const. Tania Visintin.

“We need to speak with any witnesses and the mother of this baby as we are deeply concerned for her mental and physical well-being. It has been a tough evening for the community and the department.”

Police are urging anyone with information to call the Major Crime Section at 604-717-2500 or, to remain anonymous, can call Crime Stoppers.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Tahltan ask visitors to stay away from their territory during COVID-19
Next story
Tahltan ask visitors to stay away from their territory during COVID-19

Just Posted

Testing turn around time for COVID-19 improves in the north

Province of BC and Northern Health field questions around the pandemic through a virtual town hall.

Tahltan ask visitors to stay away from their territory during COVID-19

Both Red Chris and Brucejack mines continue to operate under strict pandemic measures

Planning underway for this year’s forest fire season while under a public health emergency

Open fire prohibitions came into effect on April 16.

Telkwa struggles with business of governing due to pandemic

Last two regular council meetings have been difficult for both councillors and public to participate

Area food banks receiving emergency grants in response to COVID-19 impacts

A provincial grant has been the first to be distributed

B.C. records 71 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

Whether allergies or sniffles, B.C.’s top doctor urges people to stay home

Virtual tool allows B.C. health-care workers to monitor COVID-19 patients remotely

Digital health dashboard allows remote monitoring of patients as they recover from home

UPDATE: VPD identify suspect in ‘racially motivated’ attack on Asian man with dementia

Police have released photos and videos of the suspect they believe is behind the incident.

Hunting, fishing added to list of B.C.’s essential service during pandemic

Hunting is under Food and Agriculture Service Providers in the list of essential services

COVID-19: ICBC’s cancellation fee waivers approved by regulator

Reduced, suspended vehicle insurance available for business

Testing turn around time for COVID-19 improves in the north

Province of BC and Northern Health field questions around the pandemic through a virtual town hall.

Tahltan ask visitors to stay away from their territory during COVID-19

Both Red Chris and Brucejack mines continue to operate under strict pandemic measures

COVID-19: Virtual route hearings set for Trans Mountain pipeline

Oral questions, site visits cancelled for 22 B.C. sessions

Police investigating after newborn baby found dead inside portable toilet on Downtown Eastside

Police are urging the mother or any witnesses to come forward

Most Read