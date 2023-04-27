Police investigating 5th Prince George homicide of the year, all linked to drug trade

Jimmy Webb, 52, is Prince George’s fifth homicide victim of 2023. RCMP believe each of the five deaths are linked to the local drug trade. (Photo courtesy of Prince George RCMP)

Prince George RCMP say they’re now investigating five homicides all believed to be linked to the drug trade, after the discovery of a missing man’s body last week.

James (Jimmy) Archibald Webb, 52, was found dead in a rural area 80 kilometres northeast of the city on April 19, more than a month after he was reported missing. Police are treating his death as a homicide and say it was likely a targeted killing linked to the local drug trade.

The same can be said for each of the other four homicides logged in Prince George so far this year.

“Though the violence has been directed towards individuals who are a part of this [drug] subculture, we are advising the public that those responsible for these crimes are violent and do not hold public safety in any regard,” Media Relations Officer Corp. Jennifer Cooper said following an April 1 homicide.

In regards to Webb’s death, police are asking anyone who saw him in the days before he went missing or may know who Webb was in contact with to reach out to investigators.

