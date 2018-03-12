Police investigate threats against students and teachers

Threat wasn’t a specific on the social media post. One arrest was made.

On Thursday, March 8 at 11:24 p.m., Smithers RCMP were alerted to a social media post where threats of violence were implied.

From the post it was evident that students and teachers were the subject of the threats. Although no specific person or school was noted, police took immediate action to ensure the safety of the everyone in the community and as a result one person has been arrested.

The RCMP said in a release that it takes threats of any nature very seriously, especially during the time of heightened awareness and concerns around school safety.

The release went on to say “this is no joking matter.”

“Uttering threats, verbally, in writing or implying a threat is a Criminal Code offence and will not be tolerated in any way,” read the release.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information in this matter is asked to contact Smithers RCMP at 250-847-3233 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.