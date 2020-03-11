(Black Press file photo)

Police chase, prohibited firearms seizure among Smithers RCMP highlights for quarter

Staff Sgt. Terry Gillespie gave his quarterly report to the Town at their last council meeting

Thanks to the Smithers RCMP a restricted firearm is off the streets and at least three Northern B.C. residents have their cars back.

During his quarterly report to the Town, Staff Sgt. Terry Gillespie highlighted a number of interesting arrests made by officers within the detachment area between October and December of 2019.

One of those included an incident where RCMP were called just after 8 a.m. on October 30 to reports of a missing 2018 Ford Mustang.

The caller said the car was stolen sometime during the evening and the key had been taken from inside their house.

Even more interesting was what they told the RCMP was on their front lawn — a white Ford pickup that police eventually determined was stolen out of Terrace.

“Shortly thereafter an employee at Canadian Tire in Smithers called the detachment to report a male [who came] into the store stole some Canadian Tire coveralls and then stole a Black F-150,” said Gillespie.

RCMP members were dispatched to look for the missing vehicles and eventually located the Mustang travelling eastbound on Highway 16 just east of Telkwa.

“[The] vehicle was pinned in at the rest stop on Hungry Hill in Houston at which time the police arrested the lone male occupant,” said Gillespie.

Upon searching the individual they found approximately $600 in cash and the keys to the stolen F-150. A total of $4,300 was also found during a search of the vehicle.

RCMP forwarded 11 charges for the individual — who was prohibited from driving — which were approved by the Crown.

During another call on Dec. 9, Gillespie said police found four firearms — two shotguns and two rifles — while performing a search incidental to arrest after stopping a suspicious vehicle.

“One of the shotguns was modified by having a cut-down barrel and pistol grip and was less than 457mm in barrel length making it a prohibited weapon,” said Gillespie. “Also, the serial number was discovered to have been filed off.”

None of the passengers in the car possessed a PAL and charges were forwarded to the Crown.

Discussing these and a number of other cases, the RCMP detachment commander said he was very happy with how members have been handling these and other service calls.

“Members are definitely going beyond you know just taking a call for service,” he said.

“They’re doing a really good job of going beyond the initial call and looking into what’s going on and trying to reduce crime in the community.”

Discussing stats for the detachment Gillespie also highlighted a number of annual statistics for 2019 compared to the past two years.

The detachments total file count over the last three years has seen a slight increase to 5,501, up from 5,347 in 2018 and 5,239 in 2017.

Similarly, the prisoner count for the detachment from these years has increased to 698 from 618 (2018) and 591 (2017).

Gillespie said that it’s best to rely on multiple years of data, stressing the cyclical nature of crime and other offences.

“I’d like to put in at least like three years just for kind of an overall feel of where things are headed,” he said. “Even then, three years may be not always the most accurate but at least it gives you a general idea of where things are going.”

The Town recently approved the addition of one more municipally-funded Smithers RCMP officer beginning in April, bringing the total number of officers at the detachment to 21.


trevor.hewitt@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
School administrators are on the move
Next story
Trudeau promises $1 billion for COVID-19 research, resilience

Just Posted

Council decision on permits for proposed car wash delayed

Applicant still needs to meet outstanding conditions

A tale of two breweries: How Smithers got it its brew back

How two different breweries stepped in to fill the void for one thirsty mountain town

Guinness Frisbee record holder speaks to Bulkley Valley students

Rob McLeod has toured North America for five years giving motivational speeches to students

Police chase, prohibited firearms seizure among Smithers RCMP highlights for quarter

Staff Sgt. Terry Gillespie gave his quarterly report to the Town at their last council meeting

School administrators are on the move

Affecting schools in Houston and in Smithers

VIDEO: Road rage incident that ends in crash caught on camera in Lower Mainland

Ridge Meadows RCMP attended a multi vehicle collision on Friday but won’t comment on video

Novel coronavirus outbreak affecting Canadians’ March break travel plans

The global spread of the virus comes during one of the busiest travel times of the year for Canadians

Trudeau promises $1 billion for COVID-19 research, resilience

Measures would make it easier for people to stay home if sick

Miller scores shootout winner as Canucks edge Islanders 5-4

Vancouver back in wild card spot in tight NHL Western Conference

B.C. memorial service attendees end up in hospital after unknowingly ingesting pot-laced food

Memorial service included a potluck, RCMP said

B.C. officials confirm 7 new COVID-19 cases, including two health care workers

Two of the cases, within the Fraser Health Authority, are probable community transmissions

Think before you buy or sell stocks amid COVID-19 market turmoil, B.C. professor urges

The stock market plunged and shot back up within 48 hours

Doctor’s notes should be waived amid COVID-19 spread, B.C. government union says

B.C. government has dropped required doctor’s notes so its employees can access their sick leave

Gas prices to see dip of eight to 10 cents across much of B.C.

Other cities in Canada, specifically Toronto and Montreal, to also see drop in price

Most Read