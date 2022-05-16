A fast food restaurant employee is accused of urinating into a milkshake mix that might then have been served to dozens of people in Washington state. (pixabay photo)

A fast food restaurant employee is accused of urinating into a milkshake mix that might then have been served to dozens of people in Washington state. (pixabay photo)

Police: Arby’s manager in Washington urinated in milkshake mix

Suspect told police he was “almost sure” he threw the bag out

A manager at an Arby’s fast food restaurant in Washington state has been accused of urinating into a milkshake mix that might then have been served to dozens of people.

Police in Vancouver, just across the Columbia River from Portland, Oregon, said they uncovered footage of the 29-year-old man peeing into a bag of milkshake mix as they were executing a search warrant on his phone as part of a child pornography investigation, The Columbian newspaper reported.

The manager made one court appearance last Wednesday on child porn allegations and another on Friday, for a new allegation of second-degree assault with sexual motivation, after police said they found the 16-second urination video.

According to a probable cause affidavit filed in Clark County Superior Court, the video’s metadata showed it was recorded on Oct. 30 at an Arby’s in Vancouver’s Mill Plain neighborhood.

The manager acknowledged to investigators that he urinated in the milkshake mix bag at least twice, but said he was “almost sure” he threw the bag out. He said he was working alone in the restaurant that night and that he did it for sexual gratification.

He told detectives that if he didn’t throw the bag away, it would have been added to other mix by the next shift and served to customers, police said.

Another manager at the Arby’s told detectives the restaurant sold at least one ice cream float and about 30 to 40 milkshakes that day, court records said.

In an email to The Columbian, Vancouver Police Sgt. Julie Ballou said investigators had no evidence that Arby’s or its franchise owner was aware of the man’s “abhorrent actions.”

Clark County Public Health Director Dr. Alan Melnick told the newspaper there is no significant health risk to consuming a drink contaminated with urine.

A judge raised the man’s bail Friday from $5,000 to $40,000. He is scheduled to be arraigned May 25.

—The Associated Press

RELATED: VIDEO: Dead rat allegedly found in bowl of chowder at B.C. restaurant

Crimefast food

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
B.C. Liberals call for ‘vanity museum’ project to be scrapped
Next story
Mother of Chantel Moore tells inquest about night N.B. police shot her daughter

Just Posted

Prince Rupert Fire Rescue Department battles a blaze on May 1, that spread from the previous Rose’s Oriental Food and Gifts and destroyed the Belmont Hotel. The fire has been suspicious and is under criminal investigation for arson.
Arson investigation opened by Prince Rupert RCMP

The Smithers Secondary School Jazz Band performs during the Big Band Dance at St. Joseph’s School, the last time the Big Band Dance was held in 2018. (Archive photo) (Tom Best photo)
Smithers Big Band Dance roars back to life

The Village of Telkwa office. (Marisca Bakker photo)
Telkwa property owners to see rise in taxes

Fomer library volunteer Lorraine Doiron sorts books during the Smithers Public Library Annual Book Sale at the Royal Canadian Legion Hall in 2020. (Thom Barker photo)
Friends of the library book sale returns