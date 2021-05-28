UPDATE: Missing 16-year-old from Kitwanga found

RCMP said that Tanya Johnson was found safe

Tanya Johnson's last known location was in Kitwanga as of this morning (May 28). ( Photo courtesy, Desiree Johnson)

UPDATE: The RCMP reported as of 2:45 p.m. that Tanya Johnson was found safe, walking along a road. She was first reported missing at 6:18 a.m. this morning.

Original story below:

The RCMP has activated a search operation for a 16-year-old girl who was last seen in Kitwanga (Gitwangak) this morning.

Tanya Johnson’s last conversation with her mother Desiree Johnson took place at 6:18 via a text message, said Desiree who had messaged her to come home.

Desiree said that Tanya left home when they were all sleeping. She texted her in the morning asking her to come home and the phone showed Tanya’s location at her friend’s place on Second Ave. – a five minute distance from their residence on Bridge Street.

Desiree tried calling her and there was no response. She then tracked Tanya’s phone through a Find My Phone app and found the phone on the grass near the street.

The New Hazelton RCMP activated a search operation for the missing girl this morning along with the Search & Rescue Team and a police dog squad from Prince George is on its way to assist in the search.

Anyone with information on this case can contact the New Hazelton RCMP Detachment at 250-842-5244.

