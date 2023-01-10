Sarah Gallop, founder of Sarah Gallop Design Inc. (HAVAN photo)

PODCAST: The pre-construction planning stage

TODAY IN BC: HAVAN’s podcast ‘Measure Twice, Cut Once’

You will find “Measure Twice, Cut Once” podcasts on iTunes, Spotify and Google podcasts.

Building plans. Construction estimates. Material Selection. Trade quotes. Sarah Gallop, founder of Sarah Gallop Design Inc. walks you through the pre-construction planning stage.

Cohosts Jennifer Lee Gunson and Michael Freedman, offer engaging conversations and insight into HAVAN members, passionate about homeowners protecting one of life’s greatest investments – your home.

Thanks to sponsors: FortisBC and Rami Films.

LISTEN: Meet the Burden Family and follow their real time reno

Black PressBreaking NewsBritish ColumbiaPodcastsTrending Now

Previous story
BREAKING: Nelson police officer dies in avalanche, another critically injured

Just Posted

A new home is displayed for sale in a new housing development in Ottawa on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Prospective buyers have lamented the torrid pace Canada’s real estate market has moved at in recent years, but many feel 2023 may be the year their luck changes. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Smithers property assessment values rise another 14 per cent

After a two-year pandemic break, Celeste Kinney 5, and her older sister Brianna Kinney 14, are in the pink sampling the sweetness of Sugar Shack 2022, on March 12 at the Jim Ciccone Civic Centre.
A full shanty of sweetness returns to the Prince Rupert Sugar Shack

A logging truck arrives at Skeena Sawmills at Terrace on Nov. 26, 2021. (Ben Bogstie/Terrace Standard)
Skeena Sawmills in Terrace shuts down log deliveries

A group of students in the UNBC medical program visited Stellat’en Health Centre on April 5. (Michael Bramadat-Willcock/Omineca Express)
B.C. adds doctor training spaces in bid to ease northern shortage