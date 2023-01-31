Co-hosts Mike and Jennifer-Lee. (HAVAN photo)

PODCAST: How much space do you need for a home?

TODAY IN BC: HAVAN’s podcast ‘Measure Twice, Cut Once’

You will find “Measure Twice, Cut Once” podcasts on iTunes, Spotify and Google podcasts.

How much is enough?

Jake Fry, Founder of Smallworks and Co-founder of Small Housing BC, and Richard Bell of Bell Alliance LLP, and Director of Small Housing BC know how to reconfigure a single-family home to find a variety of affordable housing solutions for families of all configurations.

‘There’s something very homey and emotionally reinforcing about living in an 800 sq ft 2-bedroom laneway home at ground level and being able to step outside, vs living in a 1,000 sq ft on the 12th floor,’ Jake Fry, Founder of Smallworks and Co-founder of Small Housing BC.

Listen in as co-hosts Mike and Jennifer-Lee hear about creative ideas for affordable single-family home ownership.

Thanks to sponsors: FortisBC, Ethical Floors, Rami Films, and jPod productions

LISTEN: Meet the Burden Family and follow their real time reno

Black PressBreaking NewsBritish ColumbiaPodcastsTrending Now

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
What to know about B.C. decriminalizing possession of drugs for personal use – starting today
Next story
Possession of 2.5 grams of illicit drugs to be decriminalized in B.C.

Just Posted

Laura Shaver, back left, speaks at a gathering to remember those who died from a suspected illicit drug overdose, in Vancouver, on Wednesday, February 9, 2022. British Columbia is introducing a policy of decriminalization on Tuesday as part of what it says is an overall plan in its fight against overdose deaths from illicit drugs. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
What to know about B.C. decriminalizing possession of drugs for personal use – starting today

Peter Finnigan was not letting go after winning the coveted Sugar Shack Moose at the 14th annual festival hosted by AFFNO on Jan. 28, at the Jim Ciccone Centre. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
PHOTOS: Fervent sweetness at Sugar Shack 2023

A pedestrian was hit near the intersection of Lakelse Avenue and Sparks Street. (File photo)
Pickup truck strikes pedestrian near downtown Terrace crosswalk

Canfor announced Jan. 25 it is closing its Houston sawmill but has a plan, if approved, to build a new one. (Black Press file photo)
MLA calls for strong response following Houston mill closure announcement