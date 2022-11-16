Author and columnist Jack Knox. (Submitted photo.)

PODCAST: Author and columnist Jack Knox releases ‘Fortune Knox Once’

TODAY IN B.C.: Fourth book for the B.C. humour writer

Jack Knox has been writing humour columns for more than 25 years. He began his career as a newspaper reporter in Kamloops.

“The first story I remember doing was about a cow that had wandered out of the stockyard into the middle of the street on a hot August afternoon and expired right then and there,” he said. “And there was a dispute over who was going to deal with the cow. Was it going to be the railway or the stockyard or the city? The cow just got hotter and bloated more and more and they sent the rookie down. I hit that story like it was Watergate!”

Long listed twice for the Stephen Leacock Medal for Humour, Knox discussed his favourite columns, stories and journalism with host Peter McCully.

“I particularly believe in the value of local journalism, which I’ve always compared to a neighbourhood pub where people with different perspectives and opinions and backgrounds can get together and have a beer and talk things out,” he said. “It’s where we grow to understand each other.”

In his spare time, Knox plays in a rock and roll band with members of his Tour de Rock cycling team.

“We’ve been together for longer than the Beatles,” he said. “We’re just a bit better than they were. We have a ton of fun. We play old guy rock and roll. The band is called Big Font because that’s what we need to read the music. I play a dumbed-down bass guitar. I am the least able musician in the band, but I am also the eye candy.”

“Fortune Knox Once” debuted at the top of the B.C Bestsellers list.

