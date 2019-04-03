Friends of the Smithers Public Library received a $5,000 donation from PNG April 3. From left, Nicole Chernish, art gallery manager; Smithers Mayor Taylor Bachrach; Wally Bergen, library board chair; Chad Taylor, PNG manager of customer service; and Wendy Wright, Library director.

PNG kicks in $5K for new culture centre

Fundraising for library/art gallery reaches nearly $700,000

Friends of the Smithers Public Library have picked up another $5,000 toward their goal of raising $1 million toward the new combined library and art gallery.

Chad Taylor, PNG manager of customer service, presented a cheque today to Wally Bergen, chair of the library board at the existing library.

“Every year, our donation committee finds projects within communities that we service and we liked the presentation and the information we got from the Friends of the Smithers Public Library,” he said.

“I think it’s important that their facility is focussed on the entire community.”

Bergen said this brings them to nearly $700,000 of the goal, which will be matched by Harvey and Corry Tremblay up to $1 million.

READ MORE: Million-dollar culture centre donation

“Every dollar becomes two dollars, which really provides a lot of initiative and a lot of benefit to the community,” Bergen said.

He said there are still a number of hurdles to be crossed including securing the federal and provincial grant money and the logistics of the tendering process, but they are optimistic they will have shovels in the ground sometime in 2020.

LEARN MORE: C0ncept design for library/art gallery

