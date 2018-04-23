Plane makes a surprise landing on the Coquihalla

The Coquihalla has been called many things, but this weekend someone thought it was good enough to call a runway.

Social media was alive Sunday night with pictures from Coquihalla commuters who witnessed a surprise plane-landing on a grassy stretch dividing two lanes of traffic.

“We just drove past it and noticed someone looking at the plane… assumed it was the pilot,” said Debbie Ross, adding that he looked fine so they didn’t stop.

Ross said she noticed the plane at around 3 p.m. and it was parked between the lanes of traffic. Other reports say the pilot was in an emergency situation when he made the landing.

A call is in to the Ministry of Transportation for more information.

