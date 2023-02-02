Rolo, a nine-year-old pit bull terrier, was found abandoned in Prince George. The BC SPCA is caring for him. (Photo courtesy of BC SPCA)

Rolo, a nine-year-old pit bull terrier, was found abandoned in Prince George. The BC SPCA is caring for him. (Photo courtesy of BC SPCA)

Pit bull terrier abandoned in Prince George, B.C. with ringworm, rotten teeth

9-year-old dog now in the care of the BC SPCA

A 9-year-old pit bull terrier named Rolo is in the care of the BC SPCA, after his owner left him tied to a railing outside in Prince George.

The SPCA said a Good Samaritan found the dog with a note on his collar asking someone to look after him.

When SPCA members got Rolo in to see an emergency veterinarian, they said they found he had a bunch of health issues going on.

“As he (the vet) was examining his teeth, three fell out and it was determined that Rolo had ringworm on his face and legs. He was also underweight,” Kristen Sumner, manager of the BC SPCA’s North Cariboo District animal centre, said in a news release.

Rolo also had a protruding mass on one of his legs that, luckily, was benign, but still had to be removed.

Sumner said Rolo has been through a lot but is doing much better these days. When SPCA staff take him out for walks, Sumner said he “has the energy and enthusiasm of a puppy.”

Despite his challenges, Sumner said Rolo is calm and gentle.

“His big eyes win you over, and he leans into affection with all of his body weight.”

He’ll be available for adoption once he’s recovered from surgery.

READ ALSO: ‘Deplorable’ conditions lead to BC SPCA seizure of 129 cattle from B.C. rancher

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BCSPCADogs

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. family reacts to manslaughter charge against Mounties linked to man’s death
Next story
As sexual assault rates rise, provinces face shortages of specially trained nurses

Just Posted

Man dead, another in hospital after two seperate head-on collisions Wednesday. (File photo)
1 man dead, 1 badly injured in 2 head-on collisions Wednesday: Terrace RCMP

Regan Yee edges out Abby Nichols at the line as both women get big personal bests of 8:48.53 and 8:48.58. Yee starts the year with two races, two wins, and two personal bests. (Justin Britton/Citius Magazine).
South Hazelton runner selected to represent Canada at World Cross Country Championships

Prince Rupert fans will be ramblin’ to the music of renowned country artist Ramblin’ Deano from Louisiana, who was up to shenanigans with local resident Paul Lagace on Feb. 1. (Photo: Facebook)
Country music’s Ramblin Deano to play Prince Rupert and Terrace

UNBC’s nursing program is expanding with a new location in Prince George (Submitted photo)
Two-year nursing program to start this fall in Prince George

Pop-up banner image