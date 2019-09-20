PHOTOS: Young protesters in B.C. and beyond demand climate change action

Young boy holds sign in Chilliwack, B.C. for Sept. 20, 2019 demonstration, demanding more action on climate change. (Paul Henderson/Chilliwack Progress) Students from Kimberley Independent school are pictured at the #FridaysForFuture walkout in Kimberley on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. (Corey Bullock/Kimberley Bulletin file) Protesters hold placards and march on a street in Gauhati, India, Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. The protestors gathered in response to a day of worldwide demonstrations calling for action to guard against climate change began ahead a U.N. summit in New York. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath) Climate protesters hold a banner bearing the images of world leaders as they demonstrate in London, Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. Protesters around the world joined rallies on Friday as a day of worldwide demonstrations calling for action against climate change began ahead of a U.N. summit in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein) Protesters march to demand action on climate change, on the streets in Lagos, Nigeria Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. Protesters around the world joined rallies on Friday as a day of worldwide demonstrations calling for action against climate change began ahead of a U.N. summit in New York. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba) Young people attend a Climate Strike rally, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. In the Afghan capital, where people are dying every day in horrific bomb attacks, a young generation, worried that if war doesn’t kill them climate change will, took part in the global climate strike. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi) Haley Williams, left, and Amiya Cox hold a sign together and chant while participating in a “Global Climate Strike” at the Experiential School of Greensboro in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. Across the globe hundreds of thousands of young people took the streets Friday to demand that leaders tackle climate change in the run-up to a U.N. summit. (Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record via AP) A father with his son attend a global protest on climate change in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. Across the globe, hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets Friday to demand that leaders tackle climate change in the run-up to a U.N. summit. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo) Demonstrators take part in a global protest on climate change, in Santiago, Chile, Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. Across the globe, hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets to demand that leaders tackle climate change in the run-up to a U.N. summit. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix) Amazon employees and supporters gather for a rally at the company’s headquarters and in view of the Space Needle behind during a climate strike Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in Seattle. Across the globe, hundreds of thousands of people took the streets Friday to demand that leaders tackle climate change in the run-up to a U.N. summit. Many were children who skipped school to take part in the second “Global Climate Strike,” following a similar event in March that drew large crowds. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson) Climate protesters demonstrate outside the parliament house in Helsinki, Finland, Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. Protesters around the world joined rallies on Friday as a day of worldwide demonstrations calling for action against climate change began ahead of a U.N. summit in New York. (Emmi Korhonen/Lehtikuva via AP) Outside Maple Ridge city hall on Sept. 20, 2019. (Phil Melnychuk/Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News)

Hundreds of thousands of environmentalists traded in their regular day-to-day responsibilities on Friday, instead hitting the streets to demand more action to combat climate change.

The second “Global Clime Strike” included events from Australia to Kabul to across the U.S. and Canada, including in at least a dozen cities in B.C.

Many of the protesters were children and youth who skipped school to take part in the demonstrations.

The protests were partly inspired by the activism of Swedish teenager Greta Thunberg, who has staged weekly demonstrations under the heading “Fridays for Future” over the past year, calling on world leaders to step up their efforts against climate change.

Thunberg, who was in Montreal this week, is expected to speak at the U.N. Climate Action Summit on Monday.

Roughly 150 at Five Corners in #Chilliwack for the Global Climate Strike. Calls for a federal parties to make climate change a priority in the election. pic.twitter.com/SXV6TNJnVZ — Paul J. Henderson (@PeeJayAitch) September 20, 2019