PHOTOS: Vanderhoof figure skating club wraps up season with year-end show

This year’s Canskate group. Kids start at four-years-old and can be in the program for 1-2 years. (Submitted photo) This year’s Star 1 group. After completing Prestar skaters move into the Star program and advance based on ability. (Submitted photo) This year’s Star 2 group. Students advance in the Star program and advance based on ability. (Submitted photo)

The Vanderhoof figure skating club wrapped up the season with a year-end show on Saturday (March 12) showcasing student’s talent in creative costumes.

Skating club president Carlina Lyons said they usually have a theme but this year’s costumes were “across the board.”

She said skaters have been taking lessons all winter, once a week for the younger kids and more for the older ones depending on their skill level.

“I think it’s just a great event that shows what the kids have learned throughout the year,” Lyons said. “We start in September as soon as the ice goes in and this is our last week.”

RELATED: Photos — Ice show by Nechako Figure Skating Club

Skaters are grouped by age and ability from Canskate up to Star 5. The Canskate group kids start at four-years-old and can be in the program for 1-2 years.

Kids who graduate out of the Canskate program move into Prestar. They can collect badges and move up according to their abilities. They can also do solo routines and attend competitions.

After completing Prestar, skaters then move into the Star program. In this program skaters move up from Star 1 to Star 5 according to their abilities, they pass skate tests that move them up. These skaters also have solo programs and can compete.

The Canskate kids did their own group performance. The older girls did a group number together, then they each did a duet with a partner followed by solo performances.

The skate club is a popular item in Vanderhoof and Lyons said this year was better than last year because they were allowed to have spectators as long as they were vaccinated.

“We haven’t been able to host any competitions for the last two years. Usually once a year we do a fun little event where kids can come and compete,” Lyons said.

“We’re hoping that everything will be normal again, and then we can get back at it in the fall.”

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

michael.bramadat-willcock@ominecaexpress.com

Like us on Facebook

Figure Skating