PHOTOS: Friday at the Fair

A horse at the Fall Fair in Smithers on August 23. (Trevor Hewitt photo)
A group of kids go for a spin on one of the rides at the Fall Fair in Smithers on August 23. (Trevor Hewitt photo)
A rodeo participant attempts to gain control of his horse at the Fall Fair in Smithers on August 23. (Trevor Hewitt photo)
A participant at the rodeo attempts to wrangle a calf at the Fall Fair in Smithers on August 23. (Trevor Hewitt photo)
A participant at the rodeo attempts to wrangle a calf at the Fall Fair in Smithers on August 23. (Trevor Hewitt photo)
Uncle Chris the Clown performs a magical show for kids at the Fall Fair in Smithers on August 23. (Trevor Hewitt photo)
Uncle Chris the Clown performs a magical show for kids at the Fall Fair in Smithers on August 23. (Trevor Hewitt photo)
Uncle Chris the Clown performs a magical show for kids at the Fall Fair in Smithers on August 23. (Trevor Hewitt photo)
A horse at the Fall Fair in Smithers on August 23. (Trevor Hewitt photo)
Even workhorses need a break: a horse yawns at the Fall Fair in Smithers on August 23. (Trevor Hewitt photo)
JJ of JJ’s Wood Art, based in Terrace, works on a wood sculpture at the Fall Fair in Smithers on August 23. (Trevor Hewitt photo)
JJ of JJ’s Wood Art, based out of Terrace, works on a wood sculpture at the Fall Fair in Smithers on August 23. (Trevor Hewitt photo)
One of JJ’s wood sculptures. (Trevor Hewitt photo)
Rodeo participants attempt to corral a horse during the rodeo’s wild horse race at the Fall Fair in Smithers on August 23. (Trevor Hewitt photo)
A rider hangs on during the rodeo’s bareback ride event at the Fall Fair in Smithers on August 23. (Trevor Hewitt photo)
A rodeo participant attempts to subdue a calf during the calf roping portion of the event at the Fall Fair in Smithers on August 23. (Trevor Hewitt photo)
A rodeo participant attempts to subdue a calf during the calf roping event at the Fall Fair in Smithers on August 23. (Trevor Hewitt photo)
A group of kids go for a spin on one of the rides at the Fall Fair in Smithers on August 23.
A child takes a ride on a roller coaster at the Fall Fair in Smithers on August 23. (Trevor Hewitt photo)
A vintage piece of farming equipment on display at the Fall Fair in Smithers on August 23. (Trevor Hewitt photo)
A man pets a dairy cow at the Fall Fair in Smithers on August 23. (Trevor Hewitt photo)
The Fall Fair offered many tutorials, such as a cow-milking one. (Trevor Hewitt photo)
A sheep behind its barrier at the Fall Fair in Smithers on August 23. (Trevor Hewitt photo)
A rodeo participant attempts to rope a calf during the breakaway roping event at the Fall Fair in Smithers on August 23. (Trevor Hewitt photo)
A rodeo participant with windswept hair at the Fall Fair in Smithers on August 23. (Trevor Hewitt photo)
A rodeo participant attempts to subdue a calf during the breakaway roping portion of the rodeo at the Fall Fair in Smithers on August 23. (Trevor Hewitt photo)
The rodeo clown at the Fall Fair tosses frisbees into the crowd on August 23. (Trevor Hewitt photo)
Time for a wash: volunteers give a much-needed bath to a horse at the Fall Fair in Smithers on August 23. (Trevor Hewitt photo)
Horses at the Fall Fair in Smithers on August 23. (Trevor Hewitt photo)
A woman and her children pet a horse at the Fall Fair in Smithers on August 23. (Trevor Hewitt photo)

By Trevor Hewitt

Check out our best shots from this year’s Fall Fair!

