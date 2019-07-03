PHOTOS: Ninth annual Northern Lights Wildlife Society open house

Volunteers with NLWS said that just over 2800 people attended the event.

If you missed it you’ll just have to “bear” the wait another year.

On July 1 the Northern Lights Wildlife Society (NLWS) held it’s ninth annual open house.

The event is the one day a year the rescue service is open to the public.

Guests were able to get a behind-the-scenes glimpse of NLWS and see a number of animals housed by the society, including black and grizzly bear cubs, a lynx and one very reclusive cougar.

Next year marks the NLWS’ 30-year anniversary.

It will also be the 10th anniversary of the society’s Dawson’s Lights Fundraiser which has become their largest fundraiser and provides a significant portion of yearly donations to the NLWS.

The NLWS was started in 1989 to provide injured or orphaned wildlife with a chance to be rehabilitated and, ideally, released back into the wild once they have matured to adults.

It is also aimed at educating public about animal safety and avoiding conflict between wildlife and humans.

Check out some of our best photos from the event below.

Two young grizzly bears at the Northern Lights Wildlife Society’s open house (Trevor Hewitt photo)

(Trevor Hewitt photo)

Two young grizzly bears at the Northern Lights Wildlife Society’s open house. (Trevor Hewitt photo)