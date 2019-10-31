PHOTOS: Halloween Treat City 2019 Smithers

Check out some of our photos from this year’s Treat City!

Check out some of the photos we took at Halloween Treat City 2019 held at Bovill Square in Smithers!



trevor.hewitt@interior-news.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

A kid dressed up as a minecraft character held at the 2019 Treat City, which took place at Bovill Square in Smithers on Oct. 31. (Trevor Hewitt photo)

Kids show off their moves during a dance competition held at the 2019 Treat City, which took place at Bovill Square in Smithers on Oct. 31. (Trevor Hewitt photo)

Where’s Waldo? (Trevor Hewitt photo)

Kids show off their moves during a dance competition held at the 2019 Treat City, which took place at Bovill Square in Smithers on Oct. 31. (Trevor Hewitt photo)