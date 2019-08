(Trevor Hewitt photo)

A float at the annual parade held on Main Street August 21 to kick off the 100th Bulkley Valley Exhibition held in Smithers from August 22 to 25. (Trevor Hewitt photo)

A child runs in front of the Search and Rescue float at the annual parade held on Main Street August 21 to kick off the 100th Bulkley Valley Exhibition held in Smithers from August 22 to 25. (Trevor Hewitt photo)

Parade-goers at the at the annual parade held on Main Street August 21 to kick off the 100th Bulkley Valley Exhibition held in Smithers from August 22 to 25. (Trevor Hewitt photo)

Conservative candidate for Skeena-Bulkley Valley Claire Rattée pictured at the annual parade held on Main Street August 21 to kick off the 100th Bulkley Valley Exhibition held in Smithers from August 22 to 25. (Trevor Hewitt photo)

A participant gives candy out at the at the annual parade held on Main Street August 21 to kick off the 100th Bulkley Valley Exhibition held in Smithers from August 22 to 25. (Trevor Hewitt photo)

CICK’s “float” at the annual parade held on Main Street August 21 to kick off the 100th Bulkley Valley Exhibition held in Smithers from August 22 to 25. (Trevor Hewitt photo)

Nathan Cullen hands out candy to parade-goers at the annual parade held on Main Street August 21 to kick off the 100th Bulkley Valley Exhibition held in Smithers from August 22 to 25. (Trevor Hewitt photo)

A volunteer for Taylor Bachrach’s campaign hands out candy to parade-goers at the annual parade held on Main Street August 21 to kick off the 100th Bulkley Valley Exhibition held in Smithers from August 22 to 25. (Trevor Hewitt photo)

A member of the Smithers Pride Society at the annual parade held on Main Street August 21 to kick off the 100th Bulkley Valley Exhibition held in Smithers from August 22 to 25. (Trevor Hewitt photo)

Members of the Smithers Rodeo Club pictured on their float at the at the annual parade held on Main Street August 21 to kick off the 100th Bulkley Valley Exhibition held in Smithers from August 22 to 25. (Trevor Hewitt photo)

Smithers Chamber of Commerce manager Sheena Miller at the at the annual parade held on Main Street August 21 to kick off the 100th Bulkley Valley Exhibition held in Smithers from August 22 to 25. (Trevor Hewitt photo)

A child at the at the annual parade held on Main Street August 21 to kick off the 100th Bulkley Valley Exhibition held in Smithers from August 22 to 25. (Trevor Hewitt photo)

Mayor Taylor Bachrach started off the parade on a high-wheel bicycle. (Trevor Hewitt photo)

Former Smithers and Telkwa mayor Carman Graf (left) in a vintage fire department cruiser with Taylor Bachrach in the background at the annual parade held on Main Street August 21 to kick off the 100th Bulkley Valley Exhibition held in Smithers from August 22 to 25. (Trevor Hewitt photo)

Former Smithers and Telkwa mayor Carman Graf (left) in a vintage fire department cruiser at the annual parade held on Main Street August 21 to kick off the 100th Bulkley Valley Exhibition held in Smithers from August 22 to 25. (Trevor Hewitt photo)

Members of the Office of the Wet’suwet’en pictured with their float at the annual parade held on Main Street August 21 to kick off the 100th Bulkley Valley Exhibition held in Smithers from August 22 to 25. (Trevor Hewitt photo)

Christian Heritage Party Leader and candidate for Skeena-Bulkley Valley Rod Taylor. (Trevor Hewitt photo)

A member of Smithers volunteer fire department hands out candy at the annual parade held on Main Street August 21 to kick off the 100th Bulkley Valley Exhibition held in Smithers from August 22 to 25. (Trevor Hewitt photo)

A float supporting Smithers minor hockey association and the Smithers Steelheads at the annual parade held on Main Street August 21 to kick off the 100th Bulkley Valley Exhibition held in Smithers from August 22 to 25. (Trevor Hewitt photo)

Residents crowd the streets after the parade finishes. (Trevor Hewitt photo)

People’s Party of Canada candidate for Skeena-Bulkley Valley Jody Craven at the annual parade held on Main Street August 21 to kick off the 100th Bulkley Valley Exhibition held in Smithers from August 22 to 25. (Trevor Hewitt photo)

