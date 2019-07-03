PHOTOS: Canada Day Celebrations at Bovill Square

The day included pickup hockey, live music and even a foam party in celebration of Canada’s 152nd.

It was a sound to behold.

In what could be described as a metaphor for Canada’s tapestry of diversity and multiculturalism, the voices of hundreds melted into one as the chorus of O Canada reverbeated throughout Smithers on Canada Day.

As part of the celebrations for Canada’s 152nd birthday the town put on a day of activities at Bovill Square, including live music, a barbeque and some pick-up hockey featuring members of the Smithers Steelheads.

The day wrapped up with a foam party.

You can check out photos of the celebrations below.

The Smithers Steelheads set up a pick-up hockey game for the event. (Trevor Hewitt photo)

Molly Moolman and Zak Windle played live music at the celebrations. (Trevor Hewitt photo)

