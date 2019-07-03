The Smithers Steelheads set up a pick-up hockey game for the event. (Trevor Hewitt photo)

PHOTOS: Canada Day Celebrations at Bovill Square

The day included pickup hockey, live music and even a foam party in celebration of Canada’s 152nd.

It was a sound to behold.

In what could be described as a metaphor for Canada’s tapestry of diversity and multiculturalism, the voices of hundreds melted into one as the chorus of O Canada reverbeated throughout Smithers on Canada Day.

READ MORE: B.C. chief doubts Scheer’s sincerity toward Indigenous people on Canada Day

As part of the celebrations for Canada’s 152nd birthday the town put on a day of activities at Bovill Square, including live music, a barbeque and some pick-up hockey featuring members of the Smithers Steelheads.

VIDEO: Canada celebrates 152nd birthday with fireworks and flybys

The day wrapped up with a foam party.

You can check out photos of the celebrations below.

 

The Smithers Steelheads set up a pick-up hockey game for the event. (Trevor Hewitt photo)

The Smithers Steelheads set up a pick-up hockey game for the event. (Trevor Hewitt photo)

The Smithers Steelheads set up a pick-up hockey game for the event. (Trevor Hewitt photo)

The Smithers Steelheads set up a pick-up hockey game for the event. (Trevor Hewitt photo)

(Trevor Hewitt photo)

Molly Moolman and Zak Windle played live music at the celebrations. (Trevor Hewitt photo)

Molly Moolman and Zak Windle played live music at the celebrations. (Trevor Hewitt photo)

(Trevor Hewitt photo)

(Trevor Hewitt photo)

Previous story
Red Ferrari goes into ‘warp speed’ on Okanagan highway

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Ninth annual Northern Lights Wildlife Society open house

Volunteers with NLWS said that just over 2800 people attended the event.

Chad Day reelected president of Tahltan Central Government

Tahltan mining interests advanced during Day’s first two terms

Firefighters battling 4 new wildfires in northwest B.C.

10 new fires have been sparked since Thursday

Your guide to Midsummer Music Festival

The annual musical gathering takes place this weekend at the Fall Fair grounds

Lightning ignites seven wildfires in the Northwest Fire Centre

Crews are fighting flames near Smithers and Rosswood

VIDEO: Endangered wolf spotted swimming ashore on northern Vancouver Island

Island wolf population estimated at under 150 in 2008: VI-Wilds

BC Wildfire called in to help battle U.S. blaze near Osoyoos

BC Wildfire Service is helping with air support

Red Ferrari goes into ‘warp speed’ on Okanagan highway

Canada Day speeder lands $483 ticket, impounded vehicle

B.C. father charged with murder did not mention daughters while in hospital: RCMP corporal

Victoria man on trial in Vancouver for deaths of Aubrey, 4, and Chloe, 6,

Appliance giant suing couple with Okanagan ties

Whirlpool Canada alleges more than 29,000 fraudulent claims filed resulting in $4 million payout

4 injured when man crashes stolen vehicle into crowd at Princeton music festival

Alcohol and, or, substance use is believed to have been a factor, police say

VIDEO: Friends launch fundraiser for B.C. woman run over twice in L.A.

‘We were sitting around and saying someone should do a GoFundMe’

High gas prices: Most suppliers won’t release profit margin details for B.C. inquiry

Premier John Horgan ordered probe as price of gas climbed above $1.70 a litre in mid-May

Vancouver Island father acquitted in baby girl’s death

Warren Baader not guilty of manslaughter in 2016 death of daughter, Molly, in Port Alberni court

Most Read