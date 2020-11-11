PHOTOS AND VIDEO: Smithers remembers

Remembrance Day services were considerably scaled back, but went ahead at Veterans Peace Park

This year, on the 75th anniversary marking the end of the Second World War, it was especially moving to see parents with young children walk quietly to the cenotaph, bend down and talk with their children about what they were seeing.

One little girl left her own homemade wreath of poppies, with her dad. One small young boy with his parents, after walking around the wreaths and talking to his parents, turned and saluted, as he had seen others do. The veterans and the children were the indelible lasting images of Remembrance Day 2020.

Capt. (ret’d) The Rev’d C. Douglas Campbell, Legion padre, gave a moving address.

READ MORE: Remembrance Day address to the town of Smithers

Prior to the ceremony, wreaths were laid.

The Legion encouraged others who wanted to place memorial wreaths at the cenotaph to do so between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m., after the livestream was concluded to ensure social distancing.



editor@interior-news.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Remembrance Day



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.

Field of Memorial Wreaths in front of cenotaph. (Deb Meissner photo)

Cenotaph in Smithers. (Deb Meissner photo)

Memorial Wreath for the Unknown Soldiers. (Deb Meissner photo)

Smithers Colour Guard marches in the flags for the Legion’s order of service on Remembrance Day, Nov. 11. (Deb Meissner photo)

Colour Guard. (Deb Meissner photo)

Smithers Colour Guard. (Deb Meissner photo)

A painted rock left in the corner of the Cenotaph A painted rock left in the corner of the Cenotaph. (Deb Meissner photo)

The sombre and chilled groups that came to pay their respects at the Smithers cenotaph. (Deb Meissner photo)