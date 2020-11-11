PHOTOS AND VIDEO: Smithers remembers

This year, on the 75th anniversary marking the end of the Second World War, it was especially moving to see parents with young children walk quietly to the cenotaph, bend down and talk with their children about what they were seeing.
One little girl left her own homemade wreath of poppies, with her dad. One small young boy with his parents, after walking around the wreaths and talking to his parents, turned and saluted, as he had seen others do. The veterans and the children were the indelible lasting images of Remembrance Day 2020.
Capt. (ret’d) The Rev’d C. Douglas Campbell, Legion padre, gave a moving address.
READ MORE: Remembrance Day address to the town of Smithers
Prior to the ceremony, wreaths were laid.
The Legion encouraged others who wanted to place memorial wreaths at the cenotaph to do so between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m., after the livestream was concluded to ensure social distancing.
editor@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter