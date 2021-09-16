Empty Moderna vaccine vials are shown before a COVID-19 vaccine drive-thru clinic at Richardson stadium in Kingston, Ont., on Friday, July 2, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg

Empty Moderna vaccine vials are shown before a COVID-19 vaccine drive-thru clinic at Richardson stadium in Kingston, Ont., on Friday, July 2, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg

Pfizer, Moderna mRNA vaccine get new brand names and full Health Canada approval

Pfizer BioNTech’s vaccine will now be called Comirnaty and the Moderna’s vaccine will be named SpikeVax

The two most used vaccines in Canada have received full approval from the health regulator – and new names.

Pfizer BioNTech’s vaccine will now be called Comirnaty and the Moderna’s vaccine will be named SpikeVax.

Pfizer and Moderna are approved for use in people ages 12 and up. Pfizer said that they submitted long-term follow-up data from their Phase 3 trial, where the safety and efficacy was observed for up to six months.

“Based on the longer-term follow-up data that we submitted, today’s decision by Health Canada affirms the efficacy and safety profile of our vaccine at a time when it is urgently needed,” said Fabien Paquette, vaccines lead at Pfizer Canada. “While a significant number of eligible Canadians are fully vaccinated, there is still much work to be done as infection and hospitalization rates continue to rise across the country, primarily among unvaccinated populations.”

According to Health Canada, Moderna recipients were followed for two months after they received their second shots.

“There were no important safety issues identified and no life-threatening adverse events (AEs) or deaths related to the vaccine,” the regulator said.

AstraZeneca’s vaccine will be named Vaxzevria but it has not made the transition to full approval.

“Canadians will continue to have access to AstraZeneca Vaxzevria® after September 16, 2021 while the submission is under review for transition to the Food and Drug Regulations,” Health Canada stated. This does not include the COVISHIELD version, which was formally administered via an interim order.

The Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine, which has been approved under an interim order but largely not administered in Canada, is also still awaiting full approval.

READ MORE: Alberta introduces new rules, passport as COVID puts health system days from collapse

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirusvaccines

Previous story
Alberta introduces new rules, passport as COVID puts health system days from collapse
Next story
Princeton man calls 911 after customer refused breakfast at restaurant for no vaccine passport

Just Posted

Liberal candidate for Skeena-Bulkley Valley, Lakhvinder Jhaj, on a visit to the riding form Sept. 14-16 (Black Press file photo)
Skeena-Bulkley Valley’s Liberal candidate pops up in the riding 5 days before polling

A photo of work in progress in 2019 on the Coastal Gas Link pipe which is meant to carry natural gas from Dawson Creek to the LNG Canada facility in Kitimat. (File photo)
Conservative candidate refuses to sign pledge as it may contravene Elections Act

The province is embarking on what it calls “the largest hiring push in B.C.’s history” for paramedics in rural and remote locations. (File - Black Press Media)
Hundreds of new B.C. paramedic positions announced as 24 stations go to full-time staffing

Voters line up to vote at the advance poll at the Smithers curling rink on Sept. 11. The poll is open until 9 p.m. today. (Thom Barker photo)
Last day to advance vote in federal election today