Petition calls for appeal of Luke Strimbold’s sentence for sex assault

Prosecution service says the former Burns Lake mayor’s case is under review

Luke Strimbold, right, enters the Smithers courthouse May 6, 2019 with his lawyer Stan Tessmer, to plead guilty to four sexual assault charges. (Trevor Hewitt photo)

A petition has begun circulating calling on B.C. Attorney General David Eby to appeal the recent sentence of former Burns Lake mayor Luke Strimbold.

In May, Strimbold pleaded guilty to four counts of sexual assault against boys under the age of 16.

On Dec. 4, B.C. Supreme Court Madam Justice Brenda Brown sentenced him to two years less a day in jail.

A week earlier, the Crown had argued for a four- to six-year sentence, while the defence recommended 18 months.

READ MORE: Judge reserves sentencing decision in Luke Strimbold sex assault case

The online petition, organized by Glenn LaLiberte, argues the sentence is too light.

“Strimbold’s victims will live with this traumatic event for the rest of their lives,” the petition says. “What is the message our justice system is sending to others that harm innocent children? This was a deliberate act carried out over many years and yet Strimbold will serve less time than he did victimizing children.”

Dan McLaughlin, communications counsel for the B.C. Prosecution Service, said the case is under review.

“The special prosecutor will be carefully reviewing the sentencing reasons in this case to determine what steps will be taken following this ruling,” he said in an email. “There will be no comment on the decision, the facts of the case or the review process while this is underway.”

More than 200 people had signed the petition as of 3:15 p.m. on Dec. 5.



editor@interior-news.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter