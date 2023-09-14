A portion of the perimeter trail has been fixed after it washed out years ago. (Marisca Bakker/The Interior News)

A portion of the perimeter trail has been fixed after it washed out years ago. (Marisca Bakker/The Interior News)

Perimeter Trail reconnection project nears completion

The almost million dollar project is approximately 80% done

The Perimeter Trail Connector project to re-establish an accessible active transportation link from Dogwood Park to the Perimeter Trail crosswalk across Highway 16 near Schibli St is almost complete.

The section of the trail was closed in 2014 due to a slope failure along the Chicken Creek bank. This closure left a gap in the trail network connecting either side of Highway 16.

In 2021, the Town was successful on a grant application to replace this section of the trail with a modern, fully accessible trail.

In 2021, BV Engineering Services designed the trail and following extensive field and design work the final design was delivered to the town in May for project tendering.

Smithers council awarded the contract to Steti Transport Ltd of Smithers, BC, in the amount of $936,689

The concrete sidewalks along Highway 16, Toronto St., Second Ave, and in Dogwood Park, as well as buffered bike lanes and sharrows along Toronto St, and Second and Third Avenues are almost ready to use.

The project is approximately 80 per cent complete.

This project was paid for by Provincial Grant funding through the BC Tourism Dependent Communities Fund and the BC Growing Communities Fund grant.

