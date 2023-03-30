Perimeter Trail clean up for wildfire mitigation begins

The town of Smithers is moving head with plans to clean up the Perimeter Trail to mitigate wildfires.

Earlier this month, council awarded the Riverside Wildfire Fuels Management Treatment Implementation contract to CAS Ventures Ltd. at the quoted amount of $105,197.50.

This plan has been in the works for a couple of years. It stated in March of 2021 when the town recived a grant in the amount of $149,450.40. At the time, mitigating the wildfire potential of the treed sloped areas along the Perimeter Trail and Riverside were targeted as a high priority.

The following year, the town got some more funding for additional fuel management activities, community education, and for Community Wildfire Resiliency development. Following that, Flicker Land Management Ltd. was hired to survey the treed areas and to develop the contract specifications for wildfire fuel mitigation over the winter of 2022-2023.

In a report from town staff, it said the fire department and Flicker Land Management Ltd. are familiar with CAS Ventures Ltd. on local projects and believe that they have the experience and resources to successfully complete the contract within budget and schedules.

As the works includes chainsaw work and will be completed on the treed slope below residential neighbourhoods, Flicker Land Management Ltd. is retained to manage the contract and to notify the residents of the works, including answering any questions from concerned residents during the course of the works.

Falling of trees will be kept to only standing dead or dangerous trees, and the woody debris will be removed by hand downslope to equipment on existing trails and roads.

