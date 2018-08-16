The evacuation order (red) and alert (orange) area as of Thursday afternoon. (RDBN map)

People ignoring evacuation order warned of extreme fire behaviour

BC Wildfire Service warns wind makes situation in Lakes District even more dangerous next 24 hours.

The BC Wildfire Service has notified the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN) of an extreme fire behaviour warning due to wind that is expected to occur over the next 24 hours.

The RDBN said in a release some residents have chosen not to comply with evacuation orders.

Due to the extreme fire behaviour warning, the Regional District urges all residents in areas under evacuation orders to evacuate immediately.

The latest added to the evacuation order, which means people should leave immediately, are the Dog Creek community east and west of Highway 27 along Cook Road and Kenner Road; plus Echo Lake Bible Camp.

The following existing evacuation order remains:

East of the center of Taltapin Lake and the Bomberger FSR to south of the Camsell FSR-Cunningham FSR Junction and Cunningham FSR Marie North FSR Junction. The west and north shore of Fraser Lake to Dog Creek Rd. and Nadleh River.

