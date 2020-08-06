Penticton homes evacuated due to wildfire northwest of city

Phil McLachlan, Penticton Western News
A tactical evacuation has been issued by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen due to immediate danger to life safety stemming from a wildfire burning near Penticton.

The evacuation is in effect for homes on Ladera Place, Pine Hills Drive, Sage Mesa Drive, Solana Crescent and Verano Place.

All evacuees are asked to register at the Emergency Support Services reception centre, 199 Ellis St., Penticton.

Highway 97 is open to single alternating lanes. Drivers are cautioned to expect delays.

Homes were evacuated about 8:30 a.m. Thursday. According to Penticton Western News editor Phil McLachlan, the blaze came close to some homes, but fire crews appear to have a handle on the situation.

