Pellet shortage felt across Bulkley Valley

Forestry minister says most production is being shipped overseas

A wood pellet storage is hitting the northwest and with temperatures expected to drop this week, the timing couldn’t be worse.

Vanderhoof Specialty Wood Products produces Platinum pellets and supplies Tri-Town Lumber in Hazelton and the Feed Store in Smithers. Both stores are completely sold out.

Tom DeVries of the Feed Store said it could be several weeks before they see another shipment.

“They are telling us two, three or maybe even four weeks before we get more, there is just a shortage of product,” he said. “We are hoping to get some more but then again when we do, it’ll go so fast. It is always a concern [for the business] when something like that happens, but it is probably more of a concern for all these people who have pellet stoves and can’t get pellets. I hear that people need them.”

He understands the timing isn’t great.

“It is going to get so cold, it is a terrible time and it isn’t like anyone is on strike or anything. The mill shutting down over the Christmas break, they [Vanderhoof Specialty Wood Products] didn’t get any shavings.”

Peter De Jong of Tri-Town said they can’t get any pellets right now either.

“We can’t get any from our usual supplier. We’ve been supplying pellets here for years. Not being able to provide the community with pellets is a bit difficult,” he said.

Doug Donaldson, MLA for Stikine wrote on his Facebook page that Vanderhoof Specialty Wood Products is the only bagged pellet producer supplying the domestic market in the northwest.

Companies in the pellet industry have stopped bagging for domestic use and are solely focusing on bulk exports to Japan, China and Europe where they have signed long-term supply contracts, he said.

“I agree with those of you who have raised the social contract, social licence issue. That our publicly owned forests need to support BC communities first and foremost. I’ll continue to work on the pellet shortage and the social contract topics,” he wrote.

He also said he has briefed Jennifer Rice, parliamentary secretary for emergency preparedness on the situation.

Gitxsan Development Corporation posted on their Facebook page that Gitxsan Energy Inc. is now open for business with bulk pellet sales. They have bulk truck sales and bulk container sales.

Canadian Tire in Smithers was also sold out as of Monday morning but Bulkley Valley Home Centre in Telkwa still had some.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
How to keep the hummingbirds fed during a cold snap

Just Posted

School bus runs cancelled in Hazelton and Kitwanga areas due to extreme cold, wind

Freezing temperatures a safety concern for waiting students

Coastal GasLink makes new request to meet with First Nation pipeline opponents

President writes letter following Premier John Horgan’s comments on law needing to be followed

RCMP create access control checkpoint on Morice West Forest Service Road

Premier says Coastal GasLink project will proceed despite opposition

Horgan says ‘rule of law applies,’ Coastal GasLink will proceed despite protests

The 670-kilometre pipeline is part of a $40 billion liquefied natural gas project

CN derailment probe continues near Kitwanga

More than 30 cars went off the tracks Jan. 7

VIDEO: Questions of racism linger as Harry, Meghan step back

U.K. MP says royal rift shows that Britain still has a problem with ‘structural racism’

Hellebuyck makes 41 saves as Jets blank Canucks 4-0

Winnipeg has won last 10 games against Vancouver

How to keep the hummingbirds fed during a cold snap

Four cups of water and one cup of white sugar is the perfect solution

Sledding injures tens of thousands of children each year

Several municipalities in Canada and the United States have banned sledding

VIDEO: B.C. man no longer faces charges for transporting bear cub to sanctuary

Conservation Officer Service faced storm of criticism after media coverage

SPCA urges province to include mandatory plans for pets during emergencies

Agency said recent floods and fires have shown a need to include pets

WATCH: Victoria-bound flight rerouted to Vancouver after plane hit by birds

The plane with 31 passengers was travelling from Calgary

Electricity use hits record high due to cold snap, BC Hydro says

Consumption was up 16 per cent on Monday compared to the week before

Probe ordered into B.C. arrest of Indigenous man, granddaughter trying to open bank account

Maxwell Johnson and his 12-year-old granddaughter were trying to open an account at the Bank of Montreal

Most Read