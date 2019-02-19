Lane Steven Peepchuk

Peepchuk re-enters guilty pleas

Hazelton assault causing bodily harm and robbery case adjourned to set sentencing date

A 46-year-old New Hazelton man facing more than two dozen charges including assault causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon, robbery, forcible confinement and a number of firearms offences has reversed a decision to withdraw his guilty pleas.

Lane Peepchuk appeared in Smithers provincial court via video Feb. 12 for a hearing that had been scheduled for him to name new counsel for trial on the charges, some of which date to April 2018.

Peepchuk was a fugitive for approximately a month-and-a-half before Terrace RCMP took him down using police service dogs on May 20, 2018.

During his incarceration since that time, Peepchuk had entered guilty pleas to some of the charges and a sentencing date was set. Later, he sought to change those pleas causing his lawyer to withdraw.

On Feb. 5, he attempted to adjourn the case until late March so he could retain an attorney who was on vacation, but Judge Shannon Keyes did not want to delay the proceedings any longer and ordered him to obtain alternative counsel and report back this week.

On Feb. 12, defence attorney Michael Murphey agreed to go back on the record and re-entered his guilty pleas before Judge Judith Doulis.

The case was adjourned until Feb. 19 to set a sentencing date.

Previous story
B.C. man survives heart attack thanks to Facebook
Next story
Man shot dead in front of Kamloops hotel may be case of mistaken identity: RCMP

Just Posted

One in critical condition after train hits grader near Smithers

The collision occurred at the Lawson Road crossing in the rural community of Quick

Peepchuk re-enters guilty pleas

Hazelton assault causing bodily harm and robbery case adjourned to set sentencing date

B.C. BUDGET: Surplus $374 million after bailouts of BC Hydro, ICBC

Growth projected stronger in 2020, Finance Minister Carole James says

Alkemist conjures one-man band shows

A unique performance is coming to Smithers, Williams Lake, Terrace and Prince Rupert.

BV Nordic team impresses at Western Canadian Cross-Country Ski Championships

Bulkley Valley racers get some big finishes in Kelowna ahead of hosting Sunday’s Chris Dahlie race.

VIDEO: 8 things you need to know about the 2019 B.C. budget

Surplus of $247 million with spending on children, affordability and infrastructure

‘Bullet missed me by an inch’: Man recounts friend’s killing at Kamloops hotel

Penticton man witnessed Summerland resident Rex Gill’s murder in Kamloops

B.C. BUDGET: Income assistance raise still leaves many below poverty line

$50 per month increase included in funding for poverty and homelessness reduction

B.C. BUDGET: Indigenous communities promised billions from gambling

Extended family caregiver pay up 75 per cent to keep kids with relatives

B.C. BUDGET: New benefit increases family tax credits up to 96 per cent

BC Child Opportunity Benefit part of province’s efforts to reduce child poverty

B.C. BUDGET: Carbon tax boosts low-income credits, electric vehicle subsidies

Homeowners can get up to $14,000 for heating, insulation upgrades

B.C. man survives heart attack thanks to Facebook

A Princeton man suffered a heart attack while at an isolated property with no cell service

B.C. man sues Maxime Bernier’s People’s Party over trademark

Satinder Dhillon filed application for trademark same day Maxime Bernier announced the new party

New trial ordered over banning whales, dolphins at Vancouver aquarium

Park board’s appeal reverses previous decision that found it had no right to implement a ban

Most Read