A passenger was killed on Highway 3, in Princeton Wednesday (Aug. 19), while riding in a stolen vehicle. Photo Andrea Demeer

Stolen canoes and truck end in fiery fatal crash on Highway 3

Driver seriously injured, police work to identify passenger

A truck that crashed over an embankment on Highway 3 in Princeton, killing one person, was stolen, according to RCMP.

The passenger of the vehicle died after the truck hit a tree and burst into flames.

RCMP have yet to identify the man.

The crash occurred Wednesday, Aug. 19, at about 12:30 p.m.

The driver was pulled from the wreck by bystanders and airlifted to hospital with serious injuries.

“The passenger was trapped and was not able to escape,” said Cpl. Mike Halskov, RCMP Media Relations Officer.

The Nissan pick up truck was pulling a trailer loaded with several canoes, stated Halskov.

“Witnesses reported the pickup‑trailer combination was being driven in an erratic manner prior to the collision.”

The truck left the highway, travelled down an embankment, and landed in the parking lot of a community park.

The truck was allegedly stolen in Surrey, on August 13, and the trailer with the canoes was stolen in Kelowna earlier on Aug. 19.

“At this early stage in the investigation, nothing has been ruled out. Investigators are continuing to work to positively identify the driver and contact next‑of‑kin for the passenger.”

Anyone with information about this collision, including any dash camera video, who has yet to speak with police is asked to contact Keremeos RCMP at 250‑499‑2250.

Related: First responders on scene of serious Highway 3 crash near Princeton

