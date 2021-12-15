An oil refinery is seen on the shores of Burrard Inlet in Burnaby, B.C. Tuesday, May 20, 2008. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Parkland refinery ramps up processing following restart of Trans Mountain pipeline

Burnaby refinery, a key supplier of gasoline to the Vancouver area, paused in wake of flooding

Parkland Corp. says it is ramping up processing at its B.C. refinery following the restart of the Trans Mountain pipeline.

Calgary-based Parkland paused processing operations at its Burnaby refinery from Nov. 22 to Dec. 10 due to a lack of crude oil supply from the Trans Mountain pipeline.

The pipeline was shut down for three weeks as a precaution due to flooding and extreme weather in B.C.

The Trans Mountain pipeline typically carries about 300,000 barrels of oil per day between Alberta and B.C.

During its pause in operations, the Parkland refinery imported fuel from other locations and transported it by truck and barge to its retail and commercial customers.

The Burnaby refinery is a key supplier of gasoline to the Vancouver area.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Parkland moves to pause B.C. refinery operations due to Trans Mountain pipeline shutdown

oil and gas

Previous story
Rogers breaks ground with first cellular tower in Highway 16 connectivity project
Next story
Police: No connection yet between B.C. cabinet minister knock-down and her role

Just Posted

Producers for the movie The Island Between Tides hold auditions at the Highliner Hotel on Dec. 10 and 11 to scope out Prince Rupert and area talent. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Lights, Camera, Auditions

An aerial view of crews working on the cellular tower site in Seaton near Witset (Moricetown) in northwest B.C. (Submitted photo/Rogers Communications)
Rogers breaks ground with first cellular tower in Highway 16 connectivity project

This painting of St. Paul’s Anglican church in Kitwanga, damaged in an arson fire earlier this year, was one of the donated items in an on-line auction raising money for an ambulance station for the community. (Photo courtesy Kitwanga Community Association)
Auction adds to Kitwanga ambulance station construction goal

The first turbines landed in Prince Rupert on Dec. 2, 2020. The wide load created traffic advisories and road closures along Highway 16 during the week of Jan. to 14. (Photo: Jake Wray/Black Press)
Turbines for Site C Dam force overnight Hwy 16 closures