Parents notified of COVID-19 exposure at three Smithers schools

The last date of possible contact was March 11, self-monitoring period ends tomorrow (March 25)

Parents of students at Walnut Park Elementary, Smithers Secondary and St. Joseph’s schools are being warned this morning about a COVID-19 exposure at the school.

In letters dated today (March 24), Northern Health said the exposure occurred March 1 to 5 and March 8 to 11.

Officials are in the process of identifying close contacts, who will be directly notified, the letters said, noting if a person is not notified risk of exposure is very low.

Nevertheless, the health authority recommended self-monitoring for 14 days from the last possible date of exposure, March 11, which means the self-monitoring period ends tomorrow (March 25).

The Interior News has been in contact with Northern Health to determine why the notifications are coming so long after the fact.

More to come.

MORE NEWS: British Columbians in for a big adjustment Aboriginal title settlement, lawyer says