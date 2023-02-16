Paramedics respond to more overdose or poison calls in 2022 than 2021

The number of times paramedics in Smithers were called out for an overdose or poisoning incident in 2022 was up from the previous year.

BCEHS paramedics responded 59 times for a Card 23, which means overdose or poison. That is up from 42 in 2021.

However, overall calls were down year over year. They were called 921 times in 2022 and 1,018 in 2021.

Across the province, in 2022, BCEHS paramedics responded to a total of 33,654 overdose/poisoning patient events for the year, an average of 92 calls a day. This represented a decrease of five per cent from the previous year.

The average monthly calls are more than 2,800 per month.

There were two months with more than 3,000 overdose/poisoning calls in 2022, and, on Jan. 19, 2022, a new daily record was set with BCEHS receiving 203 overdose/poisoning calls that day.

While there was an overall decrease of Card 23 overdose/poisoning calls of five per cent provincially in 2022 from the previous year, the Northern Health Authority region saw a 17 per cent increase, rising to 2,838 in 2022 from 2,414 in 2021.