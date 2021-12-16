Paramedics from Terrace and Hazelton filling service gap in Kitwanga. (File photo)

Paramedics from Terrace and Hazelton filling service gap in Kitwanga. (File photo)

Paramedic hired at Kitwanga, but three positions remain open

Crews from Terrace and Hazelton filling in due to staff shortages

There is progress in finding paramedics to work at the Kitwanga ambulance station, reports the provincial health ministry.

As of late November, one has been hired to fill one of four positions that were open at the station.

The station earlier this fall had no paramedics at all, resulting in ambulance crews from Terrace and Hazelton driving in each day to fill the gap.

However, there were no explicit reasons given for the lack of paramedics in Kitwanga.

“Prior to November 1, the staffing model for Kitwanga station included an on-call unit chief and a part-time (0.67 full-time equivalent) community paramedic with a small pool of on-call paramedics providing additional coverage,” indicated a provided statement.

But a revised staffing model now calls or four positions which are labelled as scheduled on call, the ambulance service term which means that a paramedic is at the station eight hours a day and then on call the other 16 hours of a day over a three-day shift rotation.

Each of the four positions in Kitwanga — a unit chief, a community paramedic and two paramedics — carry a .75 full time equivalent salary plus benefits.

That’s now considered the standard at small, remote locations in order to attract and keep people.

Of the 164 scheduled on call vacant positions around the province 78 had been filled the end of November.

Ambulance service statistics indicate there were 27 medical emergency responses in Kitwanga last year and 22 as of mid-November.

READ MORE: No paramedics on duty in Kitwanga

Previous story
Dix warns against non-essential travel as Omicron spreads; B.C. rapid testing strategy coming
Next story
Engineers say better forecasting, warnings could protect B.C. from disasters

Just Posted

The first of three Telkwa Community Church Christmas-themed story walks in Smithers on the Perimeter Trail near Elk’s Park. There are also story walks in Telkwa and Houston. (Submitted photo)
Christmas theme story walk planned for Houston

Paramedics from Terrace and Hazelton filling service gap in Kitwanga. (File photo)
Paramedic hired at Kitwanga, but three positions remain open

Northern Health Authority has issued revised public health orders on Dec. 9, permitting in-person worship services for vaccinated people up to 50 per cent capacity inside the venue. (Black Press Media file photo)
New public health order permits in-person worship in northern B.C.

Skidegate came out big time for the first ‘Cram the Cruiser’ event by the Haida Gwaii Co-op on Wednesday, Dec. 14. Standing by a cruiser that supporters filled to the roof with donations to local food bank programs are local RCMP constables Nick Medeiros, Chris Kienzle, and Corporal Terry Gillespie. (Chris Williams photo)
The great northern adventure continues for the new Terrace RCMP detachment commander