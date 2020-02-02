Ryan Straschnitzki helps medical team members secure his legs into an ice hockey sledge during a mapping session at World Health Hospital in Nonthaburi, Thailand on December 6, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cory Wright

Paralyzed Humboldt Bronco player happy with spinal surgery results

Ryan Straschnitzki, who can’t move from the chest down, had an epidural stimulator implanted in his spine

A hockey player paralyzed in a bus crash has been working hard since undergoing spinal surgery in Thailand late last year and it’s getting him closer to his dream of making the national sledge hockey team.

Ryan Straschnitzki, who can’t move from the chest down, had an epidural stimulator implanted in his spine in November. The device sends electrical currents to his spinal cord to try to stimulate nerves and move limbs.

Now the former Humboldt Broncos player spends a couple of days a week learning to walk with the help of a machine and trying to build up his legs.

“It’s taking some practice to get those muscles going again, but I’ve noticed even my spasticity is increasing. They’re bigger spasms and the legs are flying all over the place — but it’s good,” he said from his home in Airdrie, Alta.

“One step at a time, right? Any sort of progression is good.”

Straschnitzki’s efforts to improve his leg muscle mass and bone density, as well as his balance, are paying off.

In December, he was named to the Alberta sledge hockey team.

“Only being a year in and making the provincial team is a huge win in my books,” Straschnitzki said. “I’m excited to see where it goes in the future.

“They have camps every month and this year nationals are in Leduc (Alta.) in May, so I’m kind of working to get that roster spot to play.”

Straschnitzki, 20, was hurt when a semi-trailer and the Broncos team bus collided at a rural intersection in Saskatchewan in April 2018. Sixteen people were killed and 13 were injured. The truck driver pleaded guilty to dangerous driving causing death and was sentenced to eight years in prison.

Uyen Nguyen, executive director of the Synaptic Spinal Cord Injury and Neuro Rehabilitation Centre in Calgary, said she hopes the federal government takes notice of Straschnitzki’s success.

The surgery can cost up to $100,000, but isn’t covered by public health care or insurance, because the epidural procedure has not been approved by Health Canada.

“I am very, very hopeful that our Canadian government will be more receptive to progressive changes in medical technology,” said Nguyen.

“It is here in Canada and we know the device is safe. It’s being used for chronic pain, so all we need to do is shift perspective to look at other purposes this device could serve.”

Bill Graveland, The Canadian Press

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘We want this to happen:’ First Nation moves on own child welfare law
Next story
PHOTOS: Cars, semis turned around as flood closes B.C. border crossing

Just Posted

Terrace airport closed following Jan. 31 landing incident

Westjet aircraft’s nose gear partially collapses

Gladys Atrill will make mayoral bid

Atrill was first elected to Council in November 2014 before being re-elected in 2018

‘I think it’s an easy way out’: hereditary chief feels feds should be involved in talks

The hereditary chiefs have repeatedly called for talks with the Province and federal government

RCMP confirm deployment in Bulkley Valley for enforcement of Coastal GasLink injunction

Deployment decision made prior to Wet’suwet’en announcement of talks with Province: RCMP

Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs agree to sit down with Province at ‘Wiggus’ table

The Province issued a statement saying it welcomed the announcement as a positive sign

Canadian groundhogs divided on winter weather predictions

One groundhog saw his shadow but two others didn’t

More Canadians request flight out of Wuhan as coronavirus kills outside China

More than 300 Canadians now want a flight out of China

Spotty cellphone service in B.C. leads to issues with RCMP non-emergency lines

However, 911 calls remained unaffected

One snowmobiler found dead after getting stuck in tree well near Fernie

Fernie Search and Rescue was activated twice on January 31

B.C. VIEWS: Cannabis challenges hurt B.C. economy

It’s a mishmash of rules for cannabis sales in B.C.’s municipalities

What’s special about Sunday? It’s the first Palindrome Day in 909 years

A day like this doesn’t happen often

$150 helicopter shuttle offered to people stranded on Agassiz’s Sasquatch Mountain

Resort says all activity has come to a halt until road crews can assess the extent of the slide

PHOTOS: Cars, semis turned around as flood closes B.C. border crossing

Heavy rain hit the region in the previous couple days

Philippines reports 1st coronavirus death outside of China

The victim was a 44-year-old Chinese man from Wuhan who was admitted with a fever, cough, sore throat

Most Read