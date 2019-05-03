Children take part in Paper Playground at the Surrey International Children’s Festival. (Photo Riz Herbosa)

Paper playground puts kids in charge

When you step into the realm of Paper Playground, anything goes — and kids are in charge.

When you step into the realm of Paper Playground, anything goes — and kids are in charge.

The Bulkey Valley Concert Association (BVCA) is putting on the event from May 3-5.

The interactive art and dance performance is the brainchild of Vancouver artist Julie Lebel and takes place on a paper carpet set surrounded by friends and family, who are there not to participate actively, but to offer support.

Because at this show, kids make the rules.

Throughout the event artists and dancers interact with the children, engaging them through a multi-sensory experience.

But the show is theres alone, and parents are only there to encourage and provide support to the child, not neccessarily to actively participate in the event.

One of those dancers that will be at the event is Miriam Colvin.

She said that, in keeping with the theme of putting kids at the forefront of the show, the idea is to make the event as inclusive as possible.

“One performance will be in French, and we are working to incorporate Wet’suwet’en drumming [into the performance] as well.”

BVCA board chair Shannon Finnegan added that the event offers a chance to reimagine the relationship between children and art.

“[It’s] something new, a format of performance with kids creating rather than watching,” she said.

“I love the thoughtful foundation of early childhood education concepts that Julie Lebel incorporated into the structure of the show.”

The show runs at the Old Church in Smithers from this Friday to Sunday.

Each performance has room for 20 children and tickets are available online only.

Previous story
Saskatchewan top court rules 3-2 federal carbon tax is constitutional
Next story
Kids get Greater Victoria park changed back to its Indigenous name

Just Posted

Northwest Fire Centre burn ban starts Monday

Rising temperatures have resulted in a ban on some types of open burning

Greg Brown says he’s ready to fight for Skeena-Bulkley Valley

When you live in the seventh-largest political riding in Canada, you have to be used to long drives.

New power line needed for LNG project

Would connect Site C to LNG plant at Kitimat

Firefighters on scene of power line fire Lake Kathlyn area

Power outage localized as Smithers Fire and Rescue await BC Hydro crew

Witness gets $300 reward for turning in wolf poacher on Halfway River

Poacher used a baited barbed triple hook trap in effort to catch wolves

VIDEO: Star Wars family mourns Chewbacca actor Peter Mayhew

Mayhew died at his home in Texas this week. He was 74.

May the Fourth be with you: 10 fun facts about Chewbacca and wookiees

Chewbacca actor, Peter Mayhew, died on April 30

Vancouver Aquarium, Ontario’s Marineland shipping beluga whales out of country

A new federal bill banning whale and dolphin captivity is nearing law

B.C. youth continue to strike for climate justice

Sustained campaign by youth to pressure governments and corporations to divest from fossil fuels

Saskatchewan top court rules 3-2 federal carbon tax is constitutional

Justice wrote establishing minimum national standards for a price on greenhouse gas emissions falls under feds

Province commits $1 million to restore White Rock pier

Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing makes announcement at White Rock’s Memorial Park

Kids get Greater Victoria park changed back to its Indigenous name

Youth want to restore the name of ȽÁU,WELNEW to John Dean Provincial Park

Rich Coleman apologizes for comparing ALR rule changes to Nazi oppression

Rich Coleman was speaking on a bill that changes farmland regulations

Rings worth $20,000 stolen from B.C. jewelry store

Nanaimo Mounties hope public can help find suspect from last month’s theft

Most Read