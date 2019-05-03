Paper playground puts kids in charge

When you step into the realm of Paper Playground, anything goes — and kids are in charge.

The Bulkey Valley Concert Association (BVCA) is putting on the event from May 3-5.

The interactive art and dance performance is the brainchild of Vancouver artist Julie Lebel and takes place on a paper carpet set surrounded by friends and family, who are there not to participate actively, but to offer support.

Because at this show, kids make the rules.

Throughout the event artists and dancers interact with the children, engaging them through a multi-sensory experience.

But the show is theres alone, and parents are only there to encourage and provide support to the child, not neccessarily to actively participate in the event.

One of those dancers that will be at the event is Miriam Colvin.

She said that, in keeping with the theme of putting kids at the forefront of the show, the idea is to make the event as inclusive as possible.

“One performance will be in French, and we are working to incorporate Wet’suwet’en drumming [into the performance] as well.”

BVCA board chair Shannon Finnegan added that the event offers a chance to reimagine the relationship between children and art.

“[It’s] something new, a format of performance with kids creating rather than watching,” she said.

“I love the thoughtful foundation of early childhood education concepts that Julie Lebel incorporated into the structure of the show.”

The show runs at the Old Church in Smithers from this Friday to Sunday.

Each performance has room for 20 children and tickets are available online only.