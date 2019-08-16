Those who attended the World Suicide Prevention Day event in Port Angeles, Wash. hold candles during a moment of silence. (Jesse Major/Peninsula Daily News)

Better suicide prevention needed for B.C. youth, group says

Death review panel made three recommendations to try and reduce child and youth suicides

A panel of experts says there is a need for more timely access to mental health supports and services in rural areas of British Columbia to try and prevent child and youth suicides.

The panel reviewed 111 suicides between Jan. 1, 2013, and June 30, 2018, and found that prescribing guidelines for children and youth in need of psychiatric medication were also not available to all health professionals.

It found as well that families could not always get access to services for children and youths.

The death review panel — appointed by the chief coroner and consisting of a senior RCMP officer, doctors, school, First Nation and government officials, among others — made three recommendations to try and reduce child and youth suicides.

Those include distributing provincial best practice guidelines on youth mental health and expanding mental health services, including psychiatric services, to non-urban areas.

ALSO READ: B.C. teen’s death points to gaps in youth mental-health supports

ALSO READ: Kids Help Phone to launch 24/7 online chat for B.C. youth

Panel chair Michael Egilson said almost 70 per cent of serious mental health issues emerge before the age of 25, and programs aimed at children in schools and best practice guidelines for health-care providers help prevent suicides.

“Suicide is the leading cause of injury-related death among children and youth in B.C.,” he said Thursday in a news release.

“Predicting suicide is difficult, which is why it is so important to ensure that all youth have access to the tools and resources to support their mental well-being, as well as ensuring appropriate services are available for youth who are struggling.”

This review adds to the work of a previous panel that looked at child and youth suicides between 2008 and 2012.

WATCH: Messages of hope, encouragement line bars of B.C. bridge

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Daughter of slain Abbotsford Police officer speaks at charity dinner
Next story
What could be next? Five questions in the SNC-Lavalin saga

Just Posted

All Nations Driving Academy gets $360K boost from province

Terrace-based driving school bridges gap in services for remote northwest B.C. communities

VIDEO and PHOTOS: Thursday at the Spirit of the North Classical Music Festival

A brass fanfare, Classics on Main and a family folk dance were among the events on Day 2 of the fest

Skeena Watershed reopened for recreational pink and coho

Four sections and tributaries remain closed

Telkwa angler praises DFO salmon closure

Don Lambie says further actions are required including a seal cull and managing beaver dams

Skeena-Bulkley Valley candidates react to finding Trudeau broke ethics law

The election campaign is heating up before the writ has even dropped

Dashcams are ‘unbiased witness’ when bad things happen to good drivers

The cameras sell for between $200 and $500, and are becoming increasingly popular

VIDEO: Daughter of slain Abbotsford Police officer speaks at charity dinner

Fay Davidson, daughter of officer John Davidson, received a scholarship from Memorial Ribbon Society

Better suicide prevention needed for B.C. youth, group says

Death review panel made three recommendations to try and reduce child and youth suicides

‘Tips on steroids:’ Social media both a help, hurdle for Canadian police investigations

More than 1,000 tips were received by police in the hunt for fugitives Kam McLeod, Bryer Schmegelsky

Leave them alone: Vancouver Aquarium issues warning after several seal pups ‘disturbed’

Rescue centre staff report seeing more seal pups who’ve been handled inappropriately by humans

‘Superpod’ of killer whales spotted off Vancouver Island

Questions of health, food supply still plague dwindling southern resident killer whale population

BC Ferries sets fiscal records: $12M net earnings for the first quarter of fiscal 2020

Ships sailed 700 more round trips compared to 2018

Feds consider building road to transport fish around Big Bar slide

Crews are moving rocks and boulders to create passageways in the Fraser River

VIDEO: Trudeau repeats non-apology for ‘standing up for jobs’ in SNC-Lavalin case

PM reiterates he disagrees with report, but accepts it and takes responsibility for his actions

Most Read