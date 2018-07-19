(Google Maps)

Owner of B.C. fruit stand recounts ‘flames popping up everywhere’ from wildfire

The Mount Eneas wildfire is burning at about 200 hectares south of Peachland

With a tired voice, the owner of Little Acre Fruit Stand recounted last night’s wildfire that burned across the highway from her home.

“We were up all night and they saved the house across the road, but it was crazy, you really couldn’t see very much except for the flames popping up everywhere,” said Karen Marsh, owner of the fruit stand located on Highway 97 in Summerland.

The wildfire, named Mount Eneas, is located about four kilometres south of Peachland and is about 200 hectares in size.

Evacuation orders have been issued for properties in the Brent Road area, including all campsites at Okanagan Lake Provincial Park.

The wildfire is also causing heavy traffic delays on the highway, as it is open to single-lane alternating vehicles with a police escort.

Marsh and her family spent the night spraying water on her home, which is located behind the fruit stand, watching the flames burn in the darkness.

“We finished up at 5 a.m. this morning,” she said. “Things are just smouldering right now, there are little hotspots.”

She said as of 5 a.m. the fire is still burning in the hills across from the store’s location.

“My son said he wasn’t going to leave,” she said.

Marsh remembered the 2003 firestorm across the lake as it burned in Okanagan Mountain Park, but said even though there was a risk of embers from the fire reaching her home from across the lake, it wasn’t as concerning as the wildfire near her home.

She said neighbouring properties were still standing this morning along the highway.

The fruit stand has been on its highway location for 40 years, Marsh said.

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Owner of fruit stand recounts ‘flames popping up everywhere’ from B.C. wildfire
Next story
Wildfires erupt in B.C. Okanagan forcing evacuation orders and a highway closure

Just Posted

Smithers ‘way ahead’ on preparing for pot

Public consultation around town on pot use, dispensing and licensing this summer.

Update on contaminated mine sites program

The report details work done over the past two years to remediate contaminated sites.

Witset shuts down operations at water treatment plant

Members of the Witset community are being asked to reduce water consumption for the time being.

Public’s help sought in finding missing person

Chantelle Simpson’s vehicle was located near Gossen Creek Street

Coastal GasLink awards contracts for LNG pipeline work camps

Civeo Corporation is one of the largest global providers of workforce accommodations.

VIDEO: Trudeau shuffles familiar faces, adds new ones to expanded cabinet

Justin Trudeau shuffles his front bench Wednesday to install the roster of ministers that will be entrusted with leading the Liberal team into next year’s election.

Funding available to replace infected B.C. hazelnut trees

B.C. Hazelnut Growers to recieve $300,000 over three years to battle eastern filbert blight

Woman charged after eight dogs seized from hotel room

Sixteen dogs recently seized from Adams and her daughter in Quesnel

Owner of B.C. fruit stand recounts ‘flames popping up everywhere’ from wildfire

The Mount Eneas wildfire is burning at about 200 hectares south of Peachland

Ontario, Saskatchewan premiers join together to oppose federal carbon plan

Saskatchewan is already involved in a court case over the tax

For-profit ridesharing legislation long overdue: BC Conservatives

Interim party leader Scott Anderson said the provincial government should step out of the way

After cave rescue, soccer boys pray for protection at Thai temple

On Wednesday evening, the boys and coach were released from hospital

Gymnastics sex abuse victims join hands, accept courage award at ESPYs

The women who spoke out against the abuse by Larry Nassar stood together Wednesday night

Wildfires erupt in B.C. Okanagan forcing evacuation orders and a highway closure

Check out a list of up-to-date information on blazes happening within the Kamloops Wildfire Centre.

Most Read