Out of season meat tip leads to more possible charges

A tip to Conservation leads to possible weapons and stolen property charges in Vanderhoof.

BC Conservation received information that an individual was in possession of wildlife meat obtained out of season. As a result of the investigation, a home was searched with the help of Vanderhoof RCMP.

On Tuesday, March 6, Vanderhoof RCMP assisted Conservation officers in conducting a search warrant at the residence.

RCMP said in a release that due to information obtained and search warrant findings, there are several possible charges that may result from this investigation. Possible charges include possession of prohibited weapons, possession of stolen property and breach of recognizance.

RCMP said the investigation continues and was a great collaborative effort between the RCMP and Conservation Office.

More details have been requested from BC Conservation by The Interior News.