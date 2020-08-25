Conservative Party of Canada Leader Erin O’Toole speaks after his win at the 2020 Leadership Election, in Ottawa on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

O’Toole pledges to fight for middle class, but ready if election is triggered

O’Toole wouldn’t say whether he will support the Liberal’s speech from the throne, which is set for Sept. 23

Newly elected Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole says he wants to work constructively with the Liberal minority government to bring effective leadership to Canada during the COVID-19 pandemic.

But O’Toole says his party will be ready if the Trudeau government tries to force a fall election.

O’Toole wouldn’t say whether he will support the Liberal’s speech from the throne, which is set for Sept. 23.

The speech will lay out the government’s post-pandemic plan and will be followed by a confidence vote.

O’Toole spoke with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday, a call both sides said was cordial and touched on the rigours of a campaign as well as the prorogation of Parliament.

The new Conservative leader says he told Trudeau he wants the government to address western alienation in its throne speech.

O’Toole spent his first day on the job on Monday meeting with senior members of the party, including former leader Andrew Scheer, as he strives to refresh the Opposition Leader’s Office and the party’s front benches.

A key strategy for the O’Toole campaign had been to focus on the fact he had a seat in the House of Commons and was ready to start work on defeating the Liberal government.

READ MORE: O’Toole likely to move quickly to put stamp on federal Conservative party

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Conservative Party of Canada

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. radio host left with broken leg after confrontation with anti-gay street preachers
Next story
Father says Black Wisconsin man shot by police is paralyzed; protests break out

Just Posted

Interior News print edition moves to Thursday

The move is a result of internal changes to press and delivery schedules

Regional district buys Trout Creek property for public access to Bulkley River

The 33-hectare property 20 kilometres west of Smithers sold for $500,000

Cyclist killed in Hwy 16 collision identified as Smithers Crown prosecutor

Paul Backhouse was 41 years old and leaves behind a 20-month old son

North Coast First Nations call for B.C. border crackdown amidst increased tourism

Request from seven Tsimshian elected leaders comes as sport fishing sector races to recover season

SD 54 to submit a back-to-school plan to the Ministry of Education

Will run buses, allow sports and extracurriculars with ample social distancing

VIDEO: Orcas hunt otters off coast of Vancouver Island

Denman Island family records a ‘once in a lifetime’ show from their home

Fatal overdoses continue to spike in B.C. as July sees 175 illicit drug deaths

B.C. hits grim milestone of more than 900 deaths in first seven months of 2020

B.C. breaks single-day record for new COVID 19 cases; 269 total cases over weekend

Province reports one new death over the weekend

KFC suspends ‘It’s Finger Lickin’ Good’ slogan amid COVID-19 pandemic

Fried chicken chain says slogan is inappopriate amid a pandemic

Stats Canada survey suggests some Canadians worried about safety of COVID-19 vaccine

Dr. Tam says she is concerned about misinformation spread online about vaccines

COVID-19 makes broader online access urgent, B.C. MLAs say

Colleges, universities face reduced tuition revenue

Underwater recovery team finds body of missing kayaker at Davie Lake

RCMP rules out foul play at the moment

Patients celebrate B.C.’s ALS drug approval, but say more needs to be done

Patients, like Pitt Meadows’ Rob MacLean, still looking for better care from province

O’Toole pledges to fight for middle class, but ready if election is triggered

O’Toole wouldn’t say whether he will support the Liberal’s speech from the throne, which is set for Sept. 23

Most Read