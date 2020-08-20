Mac Saini was just 16 months old when he died in an unlicensed B.C. daycare. (Submitted)

Operator charged in death of ‘Baby Mac’ at unlicensed Vancouver daycare

Macallan Saini died at an unlicensed and unregistered daycare in East Vancouver

The operator of an unlicensed Vancouver daycare where a 16-month-old boy died in 2017 has been charged with fraud and failing to provide what the law refers to as “the necessaries of life.”

Macallan Saini, or “Baby Mac,” as he was known, died at an unlicensed and unregistered daycare in East Vancouver in January 2017. Vancouver police announced the charges Thursday (Aug. 20).

Susy Yasmine Saad, 41, is charged with one count of fraud over $5,000 and two counts of failure to provide necessaries of life. Police said the boy was found dead in a playpen.

Saad has been released with conditions and is scheduled to appear in court in September.

She is the operator of Olive Branch Daycare where Mac Saini died on Jan. 18, 2017. In a civil suit filed by his mother Shelley Sheppard, in 2018, she alleged she arrived to find him lying on the floor with a “grey pallor” barely a week after she first sent him to the daycare.

The suit alleges that Mac had “been left unattended and had choked on an electrical cord, causing his death.” The civil suit also names Vancouver Coastal Health and the Ministry of Children and Family Development.

In her response to the civil suit, Saad denied the allegations.

“The death was a tragedy but not the result of any negligence,” her response reads.

Vancouver Coastal Health also denied any wrongdoing.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

READ MORE: Parents of B.C. toddler who died in unlicensed daycare sue operator, health authority

READ MORE: B.C. daycare operator denies negligence in death of ‘Baby Mac’

READ MORE: Health authority denies wrongdoing in Baby Mac’s death at daycare

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Criminal Justicetoddler death

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
SD 54 to submit a back-to-school plan to the Ministry of Education
Next story
Outside agency to probe claims against senior B.C. Mounties in Dziekanski case

Just Posted

Cyclist killed in Hwy 16 collision identified as Smithers Crown prosecutor

Paul Backhouse was 41 years old and leaves behind a 20-month old son

North Coast First Nations call for B.C. border crackdown amidst increased tourism

Request from seven Tsimshian elected leaders comes as sport fishing sector races to recover season

SD 54 to submit a back-to-school plan to the Ministry of Education

Will run buses, allow sports and extracurriculars with ample social distancing

World’s largest free-span temporary bridge built across Stuart River

Coastal GasLink in partnership with Nak’azdli Whut’en developed this bridge.

Telkwa Rangers wildfire unit deployed to 1,400-hectare blaze near Penticton

Terrace Firebirds also being sent to fight fire in the southeast

B.C.’s community COVID-19 spread continues with 90 new cases

Hospitalization rate remains low as younger people infected

‘He needs to be home’: B.C. man buried in an unmarked Trail grave without his family’s consent

Tyler Whaley’s family weren’t notified after he died of an overdose in July

Toronto Blue Jays award $117,000 to revitalize B.C. ballpark

Nelson was the only B.C. community to receive the grant

COVID-19: B.C. imposes $2,000 fines for uncontrolled party organizers

Participants who break rules can get a $200 ticket

Albertan climber with ‘heart as big as his smile’ plummets to his death in Glacier National Park

David Xiao died climbing Mt. Sir Donald near Rogers Pass

“We’ll have to see”: Painted Rock Winery’s future uncertain as Okanagan wildfire rages

Owner John Skinner said they’re taking it day by day

Cannabis could be a useful form of harm reduction for addicted youth, B.C. study reveals

Findings come as B.C. is seeing its worst stretch in history for fatal overdoses

Feds have spent more than $37M on quarantining returning travellers since pandemic began

Although foreign nationals are largely banned from entering, Canadians have the right to return

Kentucky man faces $750K fine for breaking Canadian quarantine rules in Alberta Rockies

Quarantine Act charge came after initial fine, warning

Most Read