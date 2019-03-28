This 2015 Can-Am quad was among items stolen last week in Abbotsford from the unoccupied home of a person who had recently died.

‘Opera dolls,’ family photos and ATV stolen from B.C. home of dead person

Family discovers theft when checking on Abbotsford residence

  • Mar. 28, 2019 10:20 a.m.
  • News

Family photos, collectible dolls and an ATV were among the items stolen last week in Abbotsford from the home of a person who had recently passed away.

Thai opera doll

Abbotsford Police Sgt. Judy Bird said the unoccupied home was broken into, and family members discovered the theft when checking on the residence.

Bird said among the items stolen were three boxes of family photos, a 2015 Can-Am side-by-side quad, and eight Thai “opera dolls” dressed in red and gold fabric and wearing various removable masks depicting animals or demons.

Bird said the Can-Am quad was seen driving down the street in Abbotsford near Gladys Road and George Ferguson Way.

“Although the photos and dolls do not hold significant monetary value, they are of great sentimental value to the owner’s family,” she said.

Bird said any information leading to the return of these items would be greatly appreciated by the family.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225, text 222973 (abbypd), call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report online at Solvecrime.ca.

Previous story
Wrongfully convicted man’s case sat on Wilson-Raybould’s desk for months
Next story
B.C. mayor charged with sexual assault

Just Posted

The art of keeping secrets when firing top bureaucrats

Thom Barker doesn’t like secrets in government and thinks town council shouldn’t either

Smithers club races down to the top at Big White

Big results at Big White for Smithers club in Western Snowboard Cross Championships.

Wrestling program proposed for Bulkley Valley

Telkwa council approves free use of community hall for after school wrestling club

Story of Wet’suwet’en Chief Alfred Joseph being told

Song of the Earth on Chief Gisday’wa will be launched in Hagwilget

Telkwa holds the line on mill rates

Telkwa taxes to remain steady, but water and sewer rates are going up

VIDEO: Driver captures East Kootenay elk herd on the move

Leyland Cecco spotted the herd while he was driving on Highway 95A to Cranbrook

Province to review $40K annual grant for society linked to anti-vaccine claims

B.C. ministry confirms funding is under review for the Health Action Network Society

B.C. boys, ages 15 and 16, hurt after SUV hits tree and catches fire

Police suspect speed was factor in early morning crash that left driver clinging to life

‘I’ll miss you all’: Facebook message posted moments before fatal Surrey crash

Neighbours report seeing police at nearby home in days before mother and sons found dead in wreck

Supreme Court stresses jail should be ‘the exception’ for people awaiting trial

The case started due to Corey Lee James Myers, who was arrested on firearms charges in B.C. three years ago

B.C. human rights tribunal rules anti-transgender poster campaign discriminatory

The posters called Morgane Oger a ‘biological male who has renamed himself’

Plane that crashed after Abbotsford airshow wasn’t allowed to carry paying passengers: report

Five people, including four passengers, were hurt in crash at Abbotsford International Airport

‘Opera dolls,’ family photos and ATV stolen from B.C. home of dead person

Family discovers theft when checking on Abbotsford residence

B.C. mayor charged with sexual assault

Rob Vagramov facing one charge in connection to a 2015 incident in Coquitlam, officials say

Most Read